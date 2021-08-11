Last Updated:

XLRI XAT 2022: Registration For XLRI Aptitude Test Begins From August 10, Check Details

XLRI XAT 2022: The Xavier School of Management has opened the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2022 on Aug 10 and will last till Nov 30

Written By
Amrit Burman
XLRI XAT 2022, XAT, XLRI 2022,

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has opened the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on August 10. Candidates who are looking forward to adding extra certificates to their resumes can take this opportunity. The XLRI aptitude test is one of the most valuable and reliable career tests. The marks obtained in XAT are considered by over 160 institutes, including XLRI, for admission. The XAT is scheduled to happen on January 2, 2021.

XLRI XAT registration 2022

XAT 2022 registration date: The last date for registration for XAT is November 30. The fee for XAT 2022 is Rs 1800. Those candidates who want to register their names for XLRIprogrammes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 300 each. For EX-PGDM candidates applying for GMAT/GRE, they will be required to pay 2500 and NRI students applying for through GMAT for one or more programs will have to pay Rs.5000.

Documents needed for Xat 2022 registration

  • Candidates will need a passport-size color photograph with a white/light-colored background.
  • Class 10 and 12 certificates
  • Graduation certificate
  • Previous work experience, company/organizational experience certificate.

XLRI XAT 2022 | Check out the XAT 2022 exam pattern

The XLRI aptitude test is a 3-hour online paper. The exam is generally conducted in the morning. i.e. 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam will be held on January 2, 2022. The three-hour aptitude test will consist of a total of 100 questions. 

  • 21 questions about decision-making
  • 26 questions about verbal and logical ability.
  • 28 questions about the quantitative ability and data interpretation
  • 25 questions from general knowledge
  • Each question carries one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers and 0.05 marks will be deducted for unanswered questions numbering more than 8.

XLRI XAT registration 2022: Follow these simple steps to apply

  • The candidate needs to visit the official website of the XAT.i.e. online
  • Visit the online application process link.
  • Create login credentials on the home page
  • Then, the candidate needs to fill out the 2022 application form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay for the application.
  • Click on the submit button once done.
  • It is recommended to take a printout for future use.
    IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | 'UPSC behaving like BJP's organ':TMC decries WB violence, farm stir questions in CAPF exam
READ | CA Exams 2021: ICAI releases CA exam schedule for Dec 2021, Check full date sheet & more
READ | UPSSSC PET Exam 2021: UPSSC PET to be held on August 24 in two shifts, Check details here
READ | UGC NET Exam Dates 2021: Dec 2020, June 2021 exams in October; registration window reopens
READ | MP Board Exam 2021: MPBSE 10th 12th special exam registration open, apply before August 15
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND