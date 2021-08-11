XLRI XAT 2022: Registration For XLRI Aptitude Test Begins From August 10, Check Details

Quick links:
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has opened the online application process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022 on August 10. Candidates who are looking forward to adding extra certificates to their resumes can take this opportunity. The XLRI aptitude test is one of the most valuable and reliable career tests. The marks obtained in XAT are considered by over 160 institutes, including XLRI, for admission. The XAT is scheduled to happen on January 2, 2021.
XAT 2022 registration date: The last date for registration for XAT is November 30. The fee for XAT 2022 is Rs 1800. Those candidates who want to register their names for XLRIprogrammes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 300 each. For EX-PGDM candidates applying for GMAT/GRE, they will be required to pay 2500 and NRI students applying for through GMAT for one or more programs will have to pay Rs.5000.
The XLRI aptitude test is a 3-hour online paper. The exam is generally conducted in the morning. i.e. 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam will be held on January 2, 2022. The three-hour aptitude test will consist of a total of 100 questions.