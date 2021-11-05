Youth should take inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters: Venkaiah Naidu

Visakhapatnam (AP), Nov 5 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon the youth of the country to take inspiration from the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and strive towards a harmonious and inclusive society.

He observed that building a society free of all kinds of discrimination is the real tribute to their sacrifices.

Naidu was addressing a gathering here at the release of a book on the life and parliamentary debates of Umar Alisha, the former pontiff and sixth chief of Sri Viswa Vignana Vidya Adhyatmika Peetham.

The Vice President paid rich tributes to Alisha for his contributions during the freedom struggle. Describing him as a humanist, Naidu noted Alisha’s efforts in the literary and social sectors, as well as for women’s empowerment.

Referring to the spiritual outlook of Umar Alisha, the Vice President suggested that religious and spiritual leaders take the message of 'service' to the common people. It should be conveyed to the people that spirituality and service are not separate and they essentially seek social welfare, he added.

The Vice President said that the empowerment of women is essential for accelerated national progress. He also underlined the importance of the education of girl children for the economic prosperity of the individual, family and the nation.

Naidu also underlined the need for usage of the mother tongue. "We can learn any language, either English, French and other languages, but at the same time we should not forget our mother tongue, which is very important...We can learn English to acquire knowledge, but we should not be dependent. in it... We have to give importance to the mother tongue." The former pontiff's grandson and the present chief of the Peetham, Dr Umar Alisha, explained the various welfare activities taken up for the welfare of the common man and the poor. He said they had been providing educational facilities to the poor through the 'Akashara Jyothi' scheme since 1992, benefitting thousands of such persons, who are now in good posts. He urged the Vice President to take steps to install the statute of the sixth pontiff in the city. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, writers and linguists were among those who participated in the event. PTI COR APR APR

