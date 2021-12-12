10.27 pc polling till 10 am in Rajasthan panchayat elections

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Voter turnout of 10.27 per cent was recorded in the initial hours of voting in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in four districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

The first phase of polling began at 7.30 am in Baran, Kota, Ganganagar and Karauli districts and a voter turnout of 10.27 per cent was recorded till 10 am, according to a spokesperson of the state election commission.

For the second and third phase, polling will be held on December 15 and 18, and counting of votes will take place on December 21 at all district headquarters. PTI SDA HDA

