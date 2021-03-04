4 CPI(M) Ministers Including Finance Min Thomas Isaac Not To Contest Kerala Polls: Sources

Amid the high-octane election campaign in Kerala, sources told Republic TV on Thursday that top CPI(M) leaders will not contest the upcoming Assembly polls. This includes 4 high-profile sitting Ministers in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet- Law Minister AK Balan, PWD Minister G Sudhakar, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan. Balan, Sudhakar, Isaac and Jayarajan represent the Tarur, Ambalapuzha, Alappuzha and Mattannur constituency respectively. Moreover, sources added that the CPI(M) shall not give a ticket to Kozhikode MLA A Pradeepkumar and Ranni MLA Raju Abraham.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2. A day earlier, the Kerala CM sought the EC's intervention to ensure that the Central investigative agencies act in a "politically neutral manner".

