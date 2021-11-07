AAP making false promises in Goa ahead of polls, says Cong leader

Panaji, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party was making false promises of providing jobs to the people of Goa ahead of Assembly polls here after failing to do so in Delhi where it is in power.

The All India Congress Committee spokesperson said the unemployment ratio in Delhi was higher than the national average, which showed the poor performance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government there.

She said the highway along the airport here was dotted with hoardings of Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose TMC is also planning to contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the coastal state.

“Where are locals in these hoardings? Where is the face of Goa on these hoardings? Will AAP and TMC rule Goa by sitting in Delhi and West Bengal? Can Goa be an experimental laboratory for both these parties," she questioned.

Lamba said Delhi's AAP government spent Rs 940 crore on advertisements related to pollution, though people continued to suffer as the amount was not spent wisely. PTI RPS BNM BNM BNM

