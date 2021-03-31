Abhishek Banerjee Plays 'outsider Card'; Challenges 'visiting' BJP Netas To Speak Bengali

Heating up the poll battle against BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday stoked the 'outsiders debate', challenged the BJP leaders to 'speak in Bengali for over two minutes'. Addressing a rally in Alipurduar, Banerjee accused PM Modi of taking credit for sending finds for Amphan cyclone relief in Bengal. The highly-awaited Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari battle is for Nandigram Assembly seat scheduled on Thursday- 1 April 2021.

Abhishek Banerjee: 'Speak Bengali for 2 mins'

Earlier in the day, his aunt - Mamata Banerjee revealed that she belongs to the 'Shandilya' gotra - one of the eight highest Brahmin Gotras. "During my second campaign, I visited a temple where the priest enquired about my 'gotra'. I told him 'Maa Maati Manush'. This reminds me of my visit to Tripura's Tripureshwari temple where the priest had asked me my 'gotra' and I told him too 'Maa Mati Manush', actually I am Shandilya," the CM said. Her comments were met with derision from the Opposition with BJP claiming that the CM was afraid of losing tomorrow.

Mamata Vs Suvendu

On January 18, Mamata set up the Nandigram faceoff by announcing that she will contest from Nandigram and Bhowanipore in the upcoming state polls. The ex-Nandigram MLA- who was the mastermind of the 2007 Nandigram agitation - responded, "I will leave politics if I fail to defeat her by half a lakh votes". After Mamata announced she will file for nomination on March 11, he responded, "We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders". Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore - where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest.

In response, BJP fielded Suvendu Adhikari for the Nandigram seat. Bubbling with confidence, Adhikari said, "'Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her (Mamata Banerjee) and send her back to Kolkata". Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The voting for the remaining phases will take place on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 and declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.