After Kamal, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM EPS Offers Rs 1500 'home-maker Allowance' In Manifesto

After Kamala Haasan and M K Stalin, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday, promised to offer Rs 1500 per family to housewives every month as part of the AIADMK manifesto. Moreover, he also promised 6 LPG cylinders per year for each family, as part of his poll manifesto. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

Kamal Haasan's MNM announces 7-point agenda for welfare of women ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

EPS offers 'home-maker' allowance

On this #InternationalWomensDay, considering the well-being of women, provision of 6 LPG cylinders per year for each family will be included in AIADMK election manifesto, Rs 1500 per family will be provided to housewives every month: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami



Stalin's 7 promises for TN polls: Allowance for homemakers, concrete houses & scholarship

Kamal Haasan & DMK offer home-maker allowance

In his 7-point agenda for welfare of women, MNM chief Kamal Haasan on March 3, promised to 'monetise household work’, 50% women representation in every uniformed sector, hostels in every district with free emergency overnight stay for women in distress, establish a follow-up system on the complaints registered with 181 women’s helpline. The MNMsaid it will aim to make universal distribution of feminine products including sanitary napkins through PDS for the poor. Other points include umbrella support for single mothers, the establishment of personal care spaces, and free reproductive health check-ups for all women.

Similarly, earlier in the day, DMK president MK Stalin released his 'vision document' for the next 10 years at a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli, promising a monthly installment of Rs 1,000 to each homemaker if voted to power. The 'vision document' involves revamping seven sectors - economy, agriculture, water management, education plus health and sanitation, urban development, rural infrastructure, and social justice. In the next 10 years, Stalin has promised to expand the state's economy above 35 lakh crores by creating 10 lakh new jobs each year, cut the unemployment percentage in half, increase per capita income to Rs 4 lakh per year, abolish, manual scavenging and doubling scholarship amounts for students from the SC, ST, and OBC communities. MNM has blamed DMK for 'copying its home-maker allowance'.

Tamil Nadu polls: 5 days after her abrupt exit, Sasikala's nephew TTV allies with Owaisi

EPS' social schemes

Ahead of the polls, CM EPS withdrew cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Apart from taking back so many cases, EPS waived off cooperative farm loans of 12,110 crores availed by 16.43 lakh farmers, issued a 'Pongal gift hamper' for all 2.06 crore ration-card holders, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. As per the seat-sharing talks, AIADMK has allotted BJP - 20 seats and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, while MDMK will contest 23 seats and AIADMK will contest on remaining seats. DMK too has allotted 25 seats to Congress, 6 to CPM, 6 to MDMK, and 3 to IUML. The AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance faces the AMMK-AIMIM combination, DMK-Congress-MDMK-IUML-CPM alliance, MNM-AAP alliance and other smaller parties.

Kamal Haasan hits out at Stalin's 'copied' vision document; calls DMK corrupt conglomerate

