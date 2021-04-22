After PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Cancels All Her Bengal Rallies; Will Campaign Virtually

With the Election Commission banning all roadshows, bike rallies in the upcoming Bengal polls, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cancelled all her prescheduled meetings. Stating that she will connect to voters virtually, TMC will share an updated schedule of virtual meetings shortly. Bengal's remaining phases are scheduled on April 26, April 29 and results are set to be announced on May 2.

Mamata cancels all her rallies

In the wake of upsurge in #COVID19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually.



We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 22, 2021

PM Modi cancels four Bengal rallies

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that he will not be attending his final four rallies on Friday for the Bengal polls. Citing that his presence was needed at high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, PM Modi informed that he will not be going to West Bengal, but will address all voters virtually at 5 PM. PM Modi was scheduled to attend four rallies — in Malda, Murshidabad, Sewli and South Kolkata on April 23, ahead of the seventh phase of elections. The PM will review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 9 AM, followed by an interaction with CMs of the most impacted States an hour later and a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers at 12.30 pm on April 23.

In a belated move, the Election Commission banned roadshows and cycle, bike, and vehicle rallies and limited public meetings to a maximum of 500 persons for the West Bengal elections. Applicable from 7 pm on February 22, this order came hours after the Calcutta High Court pulled up the poll body for failing to effectively enforce COVID-19 guidelines in the state. Explaining the rationale for its fresh guidelines, the EC expressed "anguish" that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the safety norms during public gatherings making it difficult for the election machinery to enforce the directions fully. Invoking its powers under Article 324, it also withdrew permission already granted for roadshows, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies.

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in a battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury were holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic. CPM, Congress have already cancelled all its big rallies.