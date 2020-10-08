After Withdrawing From Polls, Former Bihar DGP Extends Support To NDA, Lauds Nitish Kumar

After former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey announced his decision to withdraw from the Bihar polls, the JD(U) leader extended support to the NDA alliance in the state saying that he was 'always available for the government.' "There was some reason that's why it couldn't be possible, but I am with NDA. I am always available for our government," he said.

Newly inducted JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey's political ambitions landed shortly after they took flight when the seat that he was eyeing went to the BJP under the NDA's seat-sharing scheme.

The former Bihar DGP who had been extremely vocal during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe was looking to contest the Bihar elections from his hometown Buxur as a JD(U) candidate.

However, Buxur has always been a stronghold for the saffron party with prominent faces like Ashwini Chaubey. While the BJP held back from releasing the names of its candidates from Buxar and Brahampur, it has announced its candidate from Shahpur seat in Buxar, which was speculated to go to the retired DGP.

Read: Bihar Elections: Fmr DGP Pandey's Buxur Seat Goes To BJP, Shreyasi To Contest From Jamui

Read: Outspoken In Rhea-CBI Tug-of-war, Bihar DGP Pandey Takes VRS Amid Election Speculation

"The party will decide my duty and I am always available for any help and requirement. I did nothing wrong whatever I did in Sushant matter, I helped Sushant's father. Everyone saw what the Maharashtra police did. The Maharashtra police insulted our police, they did not provide facilities to our Bihar police. For better coordination, I sent a senior official to Mumbai, but Mumbai police did not provide the facility to him. It is the first time that one official from one state gone to another state and he was insulted. Mumbai police quarantined our officer. I tried to talk to the DGP, but he did not talk then only I came in the media," said Gupteshwar Pandey.

Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Pandey said, "The Bihar CM is a very honest person and he did nothing wrong to me. I always said that I could come into politics, but we should also understand that it's politics. Bihar CM Nitish Ji did nothing wrong, he did not cheat me."

This is not the first time that Pandey's political aspirations have run out of steam before they took-off. Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Read: 'Will Enter Politics If People Of My Home District Want': Bihar Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Read: Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Ally RLSP Dissatisfied With RJD: 'Seat-share Unimportant'