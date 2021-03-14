AIADMK Promises Citizenship To Sri Lankan Tamils, Repeal CAA, Govt Jobs In Its Manifesto

Ahead of the all-important Tamil Nadu polls, ruling AIADMK on Sunday, released its poll manifesto - promising free home appliances like washing machine and solar stoves, one govt job per home, dual citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees, urging Centre to repeal CAA etc. Apart from these schemes, AIADMK co-convener and incumbent CM E Palaniswami announced the continuation of Pongal gift hamper, release the Rajiv Gandhi convicts, 12-month maternity leave, mid-day meal scheme extension, 6 cylinders free per year. The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

AIADMK releases poll manifesto

Top poll-manifesto highlights:

Sri Lankan Tamil refugees will be granted dual citizenship

Rs.10,000 interest-free loan for organizational workers

2 GB data for all students

Will demand Centre to drop CAA

Unemployed youth will be given double incentives

License and driving training free of charge.

Maternity leave will be increased to 12 months

Mini IT Park in all districts.

Number of liquor stores will be gradually reduced

Free solar power stove for everyone.

Madurai Airport to be named after Ponchemban Muthuramalingam.

Home delivery of Ration items

Cancellation of education loan

One government job per home.

Amma washing machine program and Amma Housing sheme for everyone

UPSC, NEET, IIT JEE education centres to be set up

Free transport scheme for women

Release of 7 Rajiv assassins

Caste reservations based of caste survey.

Renaming Madras High court as Tamil Nadu high court

2000 Amma mini-clinics to be upgraded

Amma banking card to be introduced

Classes 9-12 mid-day meal Schemes to be extended

Increase in employment opportunities will be provided for women (Home maker allowance not mentioned)

Rs 2,500 grant scheme for Pongal will continue.

200 ml milk to be provided for Anganwadi children

Reacting to ally, AIADMK's U-turn on CAA, BJP Spokesperson Narayan Tirupathi said, "They have said that they will try to convince them. We will try to explain to AIADMK that CAA will not affect any Indian or Tamilian". When asked why AIADMK switched after voting for CAA in Parliament, he said,"After that, we have seen a lot of anti-CAA protests which was dealt well by AIADMK. They have said that they will ask Centre to repeal CAA, so we will convince them and other Opposition". READ | CM EPS to embark on tornado AIADMK campaign to 17 districts in election-bound Tamil Nadu

DMK has released its manifesto promising national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs, 500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens), increase women representation from 30 to 40%, slash petrol and diesel rates, ban NEET exams, waive education loans of students below 30 years of age, punishing Jayalalitha's killers - to name a few. AIADMK has dismissed it as false promises. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami will embark on a two-day tornado campaign across 17 districts in poll-bound Tamil Nadu from Salem to Thiruvarur.

EPS' social schemes

Ahead of the polls, CM EPS withdrew cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Apart from taking back so many cases, EPS waived off cooperative farm loans of 12,110 crores availed by 16.43 lakh farmers, issued a 'Pongal gift hamper' for all 2.06 crore ration-card holders, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, offering Rs 1500 monthly allowance to home-makers etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. As per the seat-sharing talks, AIADMK has allotted BJP - 20 seats and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, while PMK will contest 23 seats and AIADMK will contest on remaining 171 seats - all candidate lists have been announced. EPS faces ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin who eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.