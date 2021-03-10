AIADMK Unveils Second List Of Candidates For Tamil Nadu Polls; BJP, PMK Bag Seats

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released the second list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Wednesday. Out of the 171 names featured in the list of candidates, 20 seats have been allotted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been allotted 23 seats.

The first list of AIADMK

On March 5, Friday, AIADMK had released its first list that unveiled the names of six candidates, and it was revealed that CM Edappadi Palaniswami will fight from the Edappadi constituency while Dy CM OPS will fight from Bodinayakkanur constituency. Other AIADMK ministers including Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Law minister CV Shanmugham, Shanmuganathan, and Themozhi had also featured in AIADMK's first list of candidates.

1) Bodi - O Panneerselvam ,

2) Edappadi - K Palaniswami ,

3) Royapuram - D.Jayakumar

4) Vizhupuram - CVe. Shanmugam ,

5) Srivaikuntam - SP.Shanmuganathan

6) Nilakootai (reserved) - S Thenmozhi

Tamil Nadu polls

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. Earlier, the contest for the seats was mainly between the Congress-DMK combine and BJP and AIADMAK, but on Monday, TTV Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) entered into an alliance with the All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and put forth the people of the state the third alternative.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saskila, the day she quit politics, had urged the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. AIADMK has asserted that no one can pressurise his party to include AMMK in the AIADMK-led alliance, ruling out a possibility of reconciliation with Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.