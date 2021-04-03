Amit Shah Dubs Cong-Left As Confused; Mocks Rahul Gandhi's Shift From Amethi To Wayanad

Addressing a rally in Rahul Gandhi's constituency Wayanad, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, took a jibe at the Congress scion for 'shifting' from Amethi to Wayanad. Terming Gandhi a 'tourist politician', he said that Gandhi had made no development in Amethi and will do no such thing in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi is currently addressing a rally in Kerala's Purameri in Kozhikode. Kerala is set to go to polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

Amit Shah: 'Rahul Gandhi is a tourist politician'

"Wayanad is Rahul baba's constituency. He was Amethi's MP for 15 years and did not do anything to make Amethi better. Later, he shifted to Wayanad. I've never witnessed a tourist politician like Rahul baba. He will do no development in the region. But I will give you a promise that make our BJP candidates win, and we will work to make Wayand the most progressive district. For Kerala, PM Modi has envisioned FAST. F - Fisheries & Fertiliser, A - Agriculture & Ayurveda, S - Skill Development & Social Empowerment, T- Tourism & Technology," said Shah. READ | Amit Shah signals BJP's zero-tolerance to infiltration in WB; reiterates CAA promise

Taking a dig at the Congress-Left alliance, he pointed out that Left was fighting Congress in Kerala, but allied in Bengal. Terming them 'Confused parties', he suggested that the two parties should form a new party named 'Congress Comrade party'. He also urged voters to give BJP a chance instead of the consecutive UDF & LDF regimes.

"Congress and Left are very confused. Here are they are fighting elections against each other but have joined hands in Bengal. Congress and Communists start with C and even confusion also starts with C. These both parties should come together and make new party - Congress Comrade party so that people get to know the truth," added Shah.

While Congress has allied with Left in Bengal, in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main contender to the Left-led LDF. Kicking off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF, amid massive revolt over ticket allocation. Congress has repeatedly called for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, Sprinklr row, Police social media order etc.