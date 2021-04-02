Amit Shah Predicts BJP's Win In Over 50 Out Of 60 WB Seats, Claims 'Mamata Is Losing'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will win more than 50 out of 60 seats that went to the polls in the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Addressing a campaign rally in Sitalkuchi on Friday, Shah also asserted that WB CM Mamata Banerjee is herself losing from Nandigram, where she was pitted against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. After the conclusion of the first phase, the ex-BJP national president had predicted that BJP is bagging 26 out of 30 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, "(In the first two phases), lotus has bloomed. Remember my words. BJP has won more than 50 out of 60 seats. Didi, it is your time to go. Now, you have no hope. Didi is herself losing from Nandigram." READ | West Bengal elections: Watch BJP Bengal's special message for TMC

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. On the other hand, BJP's candidate list includes prominent leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, three other Lok Sabha MPs, ex-nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first and second phases was 84.63% and 86.11%. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.