Amit Shah Takes A Jibe At Congress, Says It Did Nothing For OBCs In Jharkhand For 70 Years

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, BJP party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally took a jibe at the Congress party. He said that throughout their 70 years of rule, they did nothing to improve the standard of living of the OBC section living in the state of Jharkhand. Shah reassured the OBC and Dalit section of the population saying that if the BJP was voted back to power in Jharkhand they would continue their efforts towards recognizing and uplifting the OBC section of the society in the state. Amit Shah stressed that it was an important part of the BJP's poll manifesto.

"Jharkhand has a lot of people belonging to the OBC section. The Congress party ruled for 70 years, however, they did not even give constitutional rights to the OBC people. However, when Jharkhand elected the Narendra Modi government to power in 2014, he gave constitutional rights to the OBC. If we come to power with full majority (in the assembly elections,) the first step we would take is towards setting up the committee to give the OBC section in Jharkhand many more such rights."

Recently, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday, also released its manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. In its manifesto, they pledged to provide 67 per cent reservation to STs, OBCs and SCs. Further, they have also promised government jobs to the local people if they form the government. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Jharkhand recently during the launch of the party's election manifesto on Wednesday said it was painful to see instability in Jharkhand for a long time after its creation before the Raghubar Das government steered the state into stability in the last five years. Prasad said the BJP has emotional connectivity with Jharkhand, and lamented that some forces in the state did not allow stability for their selfish reasons.

To drive home his point of developmental works happening in Jharkhand, Prasad referred to the United National Development Project (UNDP) that has rated Jharkhand as number one state in the country in the index of reduction of poverty.

