Amravati Violence: Internet Services Suspended For Next Three Days; 4-day Curfew Imposed

In view of violence in Maharashtra's Amravati, the local administration has decided to suspend internet services for the next three days, starting 10 pm on Saturday, Amravati Commissioner of Police Aarti Singh said. A four-day curfew has also been imposed to maintain law and order in the city.

An angry mob hurled stones at shops during the shutdown or bandh allegedly organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in protest against rallies organised by Muslim organisations on Friday to condemn the recent incidents of violence in Tripura.

Maharashtra DGP has appealed for peace post violence. "Senior officers rushed to Amravati. We will take all the necessary action to maintain law and order. Will have to use force if the situation escalates," he said.

Violence erupts in Amravati

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people came out on streets in the Rajkamal Chowk area and some of them hurled stones at shops. Such incidents were also reported in other places. The police baton-charged to bring the situation under control.

Against the backdrop of repeated incidents of stone-pelting on Friday and Saturday, police issued orders imposing curfew in Amravati under CrPc sections 144 (1), (2) and (3) to prevent any untoward incident. As per the order, a gathering of more than five people is banned. Except for emergencies, people are not allowed to venture outside.

On Friday, stone-pelting incidents were reported during rallies taken out by Muslim outfits to protest against alleged violent incidents in Tripura at Amravati, Malegaon, Nanded, Yavatmal and Washim. In Amravati, over 8,000 people gathered outside the collector's office demanding that atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state be stopped.

When people were leaving after presenting the memorandum, stone-pelting took place at three locations between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market under the limits of the Kotwali police station. Till now, police have arrested 20 people and detained four by registering FIRs under various charges in connection to Friday's incidents.

