Arunachal's Longding District Receives Award For Holding Fairest Election

Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday received the State Democracy Award', instituted by the State Election Commission (SEC), in the Best Performing District category.

On the occasion of International Democracy Day, Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra also conferred the Best Performing Sub-Division award on Nafra in the West Kameng district.

"These two places were selected for holding assembly and panchayat polls in 2019 in the most free and fair manner," State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said.

The governor said International Democracy Day aims at promoting the government's role in maintaining transparent democracy among member nations of the UN charter.

The elections, by universal suffrage, free, fair and secret voting are foundations of democracy as enshrined in Article 21 (3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he said.

Promoting democratic values of justice, liberty, equality and dignity of individuals is vital to make the democracy strong and stable, he said and added that abiding by fundamental duties mentioned in the Constitution of India is equally important.

Mishra complimented the SEC for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the evolution of the political process in Arunachal Pradesh.

A commemorative compendium, "Two decades of SEC", was released on the occasion.

Kojeen said the award would be given every year.