As BJP Releases List Of Candidates; Here Are Key Battles In Bengal, TN, Kerala & Assam

The BJP on Sunday released its candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam fielding more names into the political fray. With 4 states and 1 UT ready to go to marathon polls simultaneously from March-April, here are the key electoral fights to look out for.

West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari (BJP) Vs Mamata Banerjee (TMC) --Nandigram

There is not an ounce of doubt that Nandigram has emerged as the fulcrum of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly Elections. Here, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee looks to face her once protege Suvendu Adhikari who administered repeated jolts to her after he quit the TMC and joined the BJP inciting several others to follow suit. For Mamata, this war is personal since Nandigram is the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted her to power in 2011. In this ego battle, she announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore and not from Bhowanipore, as per her earlier plans. On the other hand, Adhikari is certain that he will not only defeat her from her bastion but send her back to Kolkata.

Tamil Nadu

Khushbu Sundar (BJP) Vs Dr. Ezhilan (DMK)-- Thousand lights

Khushbu Sundar who once started her political career in DMK had for the longest time been associated with Congress for close to six years. Last year, in October, she switched to the saffron party after revealing that people who had no connectivity with the ground reality were dictating terms within the party. A once staunch anti-BJP voice, she has now been reposed with immense faith by the saffron party to take on DMK's Dr. Ezhilan from Thousand lights constituency. Interestingly, Ezhilan, son of former Deputy Chief of the State Planning Commission M Naganathan is a close aid of the DMK top brass and is once said to have treated Karunanidhi when he was hospitalized. In the past few years, Dr Ezhilan has been a strong voice against the implementation of the NEET in Tamil Nadu- a major contention point in the upcoming election.

Kamal Haasan (MNM) Vs Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) --Coimbatore

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has announced that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu election from the Coimbatore South constituency. The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account. This was followed by his abysmal performance in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats that he contested. Allying with AAP, Kamal Haasan for his poll debut faces BJP women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

Kerala

E Seeradharan Vs Shafi Parambil--- Palakkad

The Palakkad Assembly constituency has since history yielded precarious results swinging between the CPM and the Congress. In the recent past, while the CPM won the 1996 and 2006 Assembly elections, the Congress won 2001, 2011, and the 2016 elections. The last two, all thanks to firebrand Youth Congress leader Shafi Parambil who was made the Kerala Youth Congress president in 2020. The BJP on the other hand has fielded 'Metro Man' E Seeradharan from Palakkad. Notably, the constituency harbours 30 per cent Muslim voters which could be hard for Seeradharan, Kerala BJP's preferred CM face, to break through, given his early RSS affiliations.

Assam

Bhaskarjyoti Barua Vs Hemanta Kalita-- Titabor

The Congress party has fielded a new name from the prestigious Titabor constituency for the Assam assembly elections given the absence of stalwart and Assam's longest-serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away last year. Instead, of his son, Congress’s Bhaskarjyoti Barua will contest from Titabor seat, which was held by Tarun Gogoi since 2001. The ruling BJP faces a tough battle here as it tries to take charge of the esteemed seat through Hemanta Kalita who was last elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Titabor in the 1996 assembly polls.

Assam will go to polls in 3 phases from March 27- April 6, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will simultaneously go to polls in a single phase on April 6, while West Bengal elections will be spread across 8 phases from March 27-April 29. Counting of votes for all states will take place on May 2.