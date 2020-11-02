As JDU Leader Blames BJP For IT Raids; Paswan Warns 'Nitish Ready To Join Mahagatbandhan'

A day ahead of the second phase of the Bihar polls, LJP national president Chirag Paswan on Monday alleged that JD(U) had started making excuses to cover up for its impending defeat. He was referring to the JD(U)'s alleged displeasure over the Income Tax department's raids on contractors associated with the Bihar government's drinking water scheme in various places such as Bhagalpur, Hilsa, Hanuman Nagar, Digha, Patliputra Colony, Frazer Road, Katihar and Gaya. JD(U) youth wing general secretary Ravi Chaurasiya was among one of the contractors whose offices and residential premises were raided.

Earlier in the day, Chaurasiya alleged that the IT searches were conducted on the instructions of some top BJP leaders. Paswan lamented that the JD(U) had termed the raids as "BJP's conspiracy", reiterating that corruption had taken place in the CM's 'Saat Nischay' scheme. During his election campaign, the LJP chief has vowed to send Nitish Kumar to jail.

Read: INTERVIEW: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Speaks On '10 Lakh Jobs' Claim, LJP-RJD & Anti-incumbency

LJP's stance in Bihar polls

The voting for the next two phases of the Bihar Assembly election will take place on November 3 and November 7 with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10. An NDA ally since 2014, LJP decided to contest the polls separately owing to ideological differences with JD(U). Asserting that joining the Mahagatbandhan would have been an easier choice, Chirag Paswan said that LJP wanted to bring back Bihar's lost pride. Lamenting that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hadn't lived up to his party's expectations, Paswan questioned the JD(U) president's idea of development.

What set the rumour mills abuzz is his repeated assertion of LJP and BJP forming the next government in Bihar. Reiterating his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president said that he was the PM's Hanuman. Noting that Nitish Kumar was continuously trying to wedge a divide between him and the PM, Paswan appealed to the latter to speak against him without any hesitation to follow the NDA coalition dharma. On the other hand, BJP has slammed Paswan's attempt to misguide the voters and affirmed faith in Nitish Kumar as the Bihar CM face.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Paswan's attacks, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "If anyone wants to say things, garner publicity through me, they have my blessings. So many things are spoken about me and the JDU, this is one-sided publicity. We do not give any attention or importance to such comments."

Read: Nitish Kumar Says 'never Wanted To Be Bihar CM' As He Seeks His Fourth Consecutive Term