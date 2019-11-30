WATCH: As Jharkhand Goes To Polls, Here's An Overview Of Phase-1

Jharkhand's first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand at 7 am and will end at 3 pm on Saturday. Most of the seats in phase one are in tribal belts and affected by Maoist violence too. A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across the six districts. The seats up for grabs are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur. While the opposition has formed an alliance with Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) coming together, the ruling BJP is fighting alone.