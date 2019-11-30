SHOCKING: As Jharkhand Votes, Congress MLA Walks Around Polling Booth Toting A Gun

In a shocking incident of which a video has been accessed by Republic TV, Congress MLA KN Tripathi from the Koshiyari area in Daltonganj constituency of Jharkhand is seen carrying a pistol while visiting a polling booth in the state. The first phase of the Assembly elections is underway in 13 Jharkhand constituencies.

The incident

Earlier there was a fight where the Congress MLA was attacked near the Koshiyari area and later he took a pistol in his hand to the polling booth where he was sent back by the security personnel. The video has gone viral and until now no official action has been taken, neither has any complaint been registered. In the video, he was followed by a large crowd but then sent back to his car by the security personnel.

Earlier on Sunday, Naxals blew up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district, according to ANI. No injuries have been reported. The Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan has stated that voting will not be affected which started at 7 AM and will end at 3 PM.

Jharkhand: Naxals blow up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district. No injuries reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan says voting not affected. #JharkhandElection2019 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Security in Jharkhand

Police is maintaining a tight vigil in the Maoist-infested areas. ADG of Jharkhand Murari Lal Meena said "Keeping in mind the fact that the first phase of elections are being held in mostly Maoist infested areas and there are 1500 hypersensitive booths. Deployment of forces has been done both on the ground and in air. Patrolling would be done in the air on special choppers".

First phase polling begins

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said. A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts. The seats up for grabs are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawanathpur.

