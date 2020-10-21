As Tejashwi-Chirag Meet at Ram Vilas Paswan's Shraddh; BJP Hints At Secret LJP-RJD Deal

As the campaign intensifies ahead of the first phase of elections in Bihar, BJP has accused Chirag Paswan-led LJP of signing a secret deal with Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD. This comes as Chirag Paswan continues to criticise CM Nitish Kumar while also stating that he believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, Tejashwi has backed Chirag Paswan and his Bihari-first agenda, while speaking to media as he attended shraddh meet of late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Opining on the same, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh has said that this is the 'real scheme' between LJP and RJD. BJP has accused Chirag's party of being the 'vote-cutter.' Singh has also shared a news report claiming that LJP leader and MP Price Raj has visited former CM and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's residence. However, Prince Raj, who is the nephew of late Ram Vilas Paswan has stated that he went to meet Rabri Devi to invite her for the prayer meet of his late uncle. The 243 assembly seats in Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10.

LJP wants BJP to not use term 'vote cutter'

The LJP has announced the third list of candidates for Bihar elections and has urged the people of Bihar to vote against the JDU. Speaking to news agency PTI, Chirag Paswan reiterated that BJP-LJP would form the next government in Bihar after assembly poll results are declared on November 10 and advised BJP leaders not to use terms like "vote cutter" against his party "just to keep Nitish Kumar happy". Chirag Paswan had earlier said that he doesn't want to complicate matters for PM Narendra Modi and urged him to "follow the coalition dharma", adding that if the situation requires him to target LJP, he should not shy away from doing it.

"I am pained at the term vote katua being used against the LJP. They should apply their own wisdom and not use such words just to make somebody happy." Urging more respect from the BJP towards his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, he said they should not use such term for a party built earnestly by someone who was their colleague in the government just about 11 days ago.

LJP not a part of NDA but believes in PM Modi

On October 4, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. He said that he had "always been opposed to" Nitish's politics. He alleged that Nitish had harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains. He rubbished Nitish's much-touted sath nishchay (seven resolves) and has been appealing to the people of Bihar to vote against JDU and for 'Bihar first, Bihari first' agenda.

Even after quitting the NDA, Chirag Paswan has said that he believes in PM Modi. Emphasizing his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president contended he was the PM's "Hanuman". Opining that the former's photo was in his heart, Paswan added that he was ready to "tear open his chest" to prove this.

