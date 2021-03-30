Ashoke Dinda's Convoy Attacked In Moyna Allegedly By TMC, BJP Leader & 3 Others Injured

In yet another incident of political violence in West Bengal, cricketer-turned-politician Ashoke Dinda's convoy was brutally attacked on Tuesday evening in Moyna Bazar. The former India cricketer has claimed that a mob of TMC goons blocked his convoy and completely thrashed his black Scorpio. Dinda, who is set to contest the West Bengal polls on a BJP ticket from Moyna, also alleged that he sustained injuries in the scuffle along with three other BJP workers.

The BJP leader was returning from his campaign in Moyna bazaar when his convoy was allegedly blocked by a mob of 100-150 goons raising TMC slogans. Giving an account of the incident, Dinda said, "I was just returning from my campaign at around 4 PM. There were two constables along with me as a part of my security and two other supporters as well. Suddenly 100-150 people attacked my car. They vandalized my car completely. I have been injured on my back. Somehow, I managed to escape from the mob. They had also blocked the road and weren't letting us move."

Dinda confident of de-throning TMC in Moyna

Speaking to Republic TV earlier, Ashoke Dinda, who recently leapt into politics, Ashoke Dinda expressed confidence in emerging victorious from Moyna. Just three weeks after announcing retirement from international cricket, former Team India pacer Ashoke Dinda joined the BJP on February 24 in the run up to the West Bengal assembly elections. The former Indian cricketer joined the saffron party at a public meeting in Kolkata in the presence of MoS Environment Babul Supriyo, BJP Bengal's vice-president Arjun Singh and ex-TMC neta Suvendu Adhikari.

"Moyna is a crucial seat. TMC has won it in the last elections. I belong to Moyna and all the people love me here and I am from the same community and have also represented India. We will surely defeat them. In the last 10 years, TMC has done nothing for the people. I have seen people crying. There is no relief, no infrastructure and people do not even get their daily wages despite working," Dinda had told Republic TV.

West Bengal polls

The first phase of elections on Saturday saw 30 seats go to the polls. Of the 30 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, nine were in Purulia, four each in Bankura and Jhargram, six in Paschim Medinipur, and seven in Purba Medinipur district. The second phase, set to be held on April 1, will witness polling in 30 assembly constituencies spread across four districts in West Bengal Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. However, all eyes will be on the much-anticipated battle in Nandigram between Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.