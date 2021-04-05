Last Updated:

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout In Final Phase At 82.33%

Voting for 40 seats in the third phase of the Assam elections 2021 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Tuesday. Check all LIVE Updates of Assam polls 2021 here.

Akhil Oka
Assam election

18:25 IST, April 6th 2021
Voter turnout at 6 PM - 78.94%

Voter turnout at the end of the phase-3 of Assam assembly elections stands at 78.94 per cent

16:16 IST, April 6th 2021
Pramod Boro of Bodoland Territorial Council confident of NDA's dominance in Bodoland region

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council exuded confidence about NDA forming its government in the state. 8 out of 40 seats that are under polling in phase-3 belong to the Bodoland region.

Pramod Boro said, "the opposition has no face in Assam. People are giving their mandate to NDA. United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) & BJP will win all 8 seats of Phase 3 polls."

15:38 IST, April 6th 2021
Voter turn-out at 3.36 pm - 68.31%

After voting for phase three of Assam Assembly elections began, voter turnout in state until 3:36 pm is 68.31 per cent

11:38 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: 'We are expecting at least 90 seats this time' : Himanta Sarma Biswas

 

11:20 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Himanta Biswa Sarma casts vote at a polling station in Amingaon, Guwahati

 

10:18 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Casts Vote

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We thought in third phase there will be some challenges, however because of some wrong policies of the opposition we are going to do good."

09:44 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Vote vigorously and encourage others to do the same - BJP Chief JP Nadda

 

pointer
09:35 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: I am confident that the people of Assam will choose the path of progress - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

 

07:15 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Two senior citizens cast their votes

 

07:12 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates:Voters wait in a queue outside polling station 211, 212 A, 212, 213A, 215 and 215 A at the Soil office

 

07:09 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: I urge everyone to cast their votes in large numbers - PM Modi

 

07:09 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voting for the final phase of polling in Assam begins

07:09 IST, April 6th 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voters queue outside Bengali LP & High School in Amingaon

 

23:39 IST, April 5th 2021
Final phase polling on April 6

Touted as a close battle between the incumbent BJP-led alliance and the Mahajot, the Assam Assembly election is being conducted in three phases. The polling for the first and second phases of the Assembly polls was held on March 27 and April 1 with an impressive voter turnout of 79.97% and 80.83% respectively. As the polling has been increased by 1 hour, people can now cast their votes between 7 am and 6 pm. There are 337 candidates in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to the polls on Tuesday. 

There are over 79 lakh electors in this phase which includes  40,11,539 male, 39,07,963 female and 139 transgender voters. In the third phase, allies BJP, AGP, and UPPL are fielding candidates in 20, 12, and 8 seats respectively. While Congress is contesting 23 seats, AIUDF, BPF and CPI(M) are in contention in 12, 8 and one constituencies each with a friendly contest expected in four places.  The counting of votes is scheduled for May 2. 

Seats going to the polls in the 3rd phase:

Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar West, Kokrajhar East, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Bijni, Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South, Dudhnai, Goalpara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga, Boko, Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East, Gauhati West, Hajo, Tamulpur, Barkhetry, Dharmapur, Barama and Chapaguri

Major alliances:

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contesting 92 seats, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively.

It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. The pact with AIUDF has caused some consternation in the Congress camp.

Important electoral battles:

  • Jalukbari: Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP) vs Romen Chandra Borthakur (Congress)

  • Chaygaon: Rekibuddin Ahmed (Congress) vs Kamala Kanta Kalita (AGP)

  • Bongaigaon: Phani Bhusan Choudhury (AGP) vs Shankar Prasad Ray (Congress)

  • Dharampur: Chandra Mohan Patowary (BJP) vs Rahul Patowary (Congress)

  • Patacharkuchi: Ranjeet Kumar Dass (BJP) vs Pabindra Deka (AJP) vs Shantanu Sarma (Congress)

  • Gauhati East: Siddhartha Bhattacharya (BJP) vs Ashima Bardoloi (Congress)

  • Barama: Bhupen Baro (UPPL) vs Prabeen Baro (BPF) vs Naba Kumar Sarania (Independent)

