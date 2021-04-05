Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3 LIVE Updates: Voter Turnout In Final Phase At 82.33%

Touted as a close battle between the incumbent BJP-led alliance and the Mahajot, the Assam Assembly election is being conducted in three phases. The polling for the first and second phases of the Assembly polls was held on March 27 and April 1 with an impressive voter turnout of 79.97% and 80.83% respectively. As the polling has been increased by 1 hour, people can now cast their votes between 7 am and 6 pm. There are 337 candidates in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to the polls on Tuesday.

There are over 79 lakh electors in this phase which includes 40,11,539 male, 39,07,963 female and 139 transgender voters. In the third phase, allies BJP, AGP, and UPPL are fielding candidates in 20, 12, and 8 seats respectively. While Congress is contesting 23 seats, AIUDF, BPF and CPI(M) are in contention in 12, 8 and one constituencies each with a friendly contest expected in four places. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.

Seats going to the polls in the 3rd phase:

Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar West, Kokrajhar East, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Bijni, Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South, Dudhnai, Goalpara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar, Sorbhog, Bhabanipur, Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga, Boko, Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East, Gauhati West, Hajo, Tamulpur, Barkhetry, Dharmapur, Barama and Chapaguri

Major alliances:

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contesting 92 seats, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively.

It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. The pact with AIUDF has caused some consternation in the Congress camp.

Important electoral battles: