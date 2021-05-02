Assam Election Result 2021 Live: Congress-led Alliance Ahead In 3 Seats As Per ECI Trends

Quick links:
According to Election Commission trends, Congress and its ally Bodoland People's Front are leading in two and one seats respectively.
As per initial trends from North East Live, the BJP-led alliance, UPA and Others are leading in 47, 11 and 4 seats respectively. At present, postal votes are being counted.
3-term MLA Prasanta Phukan is leading from Dibrugarh after 1st round by a margin of 1002 votes.
BJP's Assam in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda predicted that BJP will form the government for the second time in the state. He cited incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal's development work.
As per initial trends from C Voter, AIUDF and BJP are leading in two and one seats respectively. This includes AIUDF's Phandidar Talukdar and Zakir Hussain Laskar and BJP's Shyamjit Rabha.
Counting of votes for the Assam Assembly Election has begun. Initially, postal ballots shall be counted.
Counting of votes for #AssemblyElections2021 begins. Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
In its first statement on the counting day, the Assam unit of the Congress party extended best wishes to all candidates of Mahajot. The opposition alliance comprises BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD and JPP.
In its first statement on the counting day, the Assam unit of the Congress party extended best wishes to all candidates of Mahajot. The opposition alliance comprises BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD and JPP.
In Dibrugarh, the counting of votes will take place at the Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office. Here are the scenes from outside these counting centres.
In Dibrugarh, the counting of votes will take place at the Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office. Here are the scenes from outside these counting centres.
Visuals from both locations as counting to begin at 8 am.#AssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/UXX0CNAtBp
Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the Guwahati University stressed that BJP's politics in the state is not just about Hindutva. He also weighed in on BJP resorting to competitive populism.
Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the Guwahati University stressed that BJP's politics in the state is not just about Hindutva. He also weighed in on BJP resorting to competitive populism.
Counting staff and counting agents have begun arriving at the counting venue and are being given face masks, face shields etc at Halflong.
Counting staff and counting agents have begun arriving at the counting venue and are being given face masks, face shields etc at Halflong.
Here are visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.
Here are visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.
Republic TV's Election Results 2021 broadcast is LIVE before vote-counting in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry.
Tune in to watch non-stop rolling coverage here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/G5GVoG1wd4
On Saturday evening, one reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found inside a truck at a counting centre in Assam's Hailakandi. As per a statement, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal along with returning officers rushed to the spot, where the EVM was detected and made an inquiry into it. Later, the reserved EVM was taken immediately to the EVM warehouse adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner's premises and stored there.
Reserved EVM found in Counting Centre Premises had no votes polled. #AssemblyElections2021 #AssamAssemblyPolls @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @diprassam @rajivkumarec pic.twitter.com/krSlzJC2MY— CEO Assam (@ceo_assam) May 1, 2021
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes on May 2 for the Assam assembly polls by putting in place measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state. Unlike in the 2016 assembly elections when there were 143 counting halls with 14 tables each, the number of tables has been reduced to 7 per hall this time. Approximately 35,000 counting officials and agents of candidates, to be engaged in the process, have got themselves tested on April 30 in pre-identified and notified testing centres.
In a key development on April 2, BJP star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma was barred from campaigning for the Assam Assembly polls for a period of 48 hours. This effectively implied that the Assam Minister could no longer participate in electioneering as the campaigning for the last phase of the Assembly election was scheduled to end on April 4. The poll body's order came on Congress' complaint against the NEDA convenor for allegedly threatening BPF president Hagrama Mohilary. BPF which was BJP's ally decided to join the Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance ahead of the Assam Assembly polls.
Accusing Sarma of saying that the NIA will implicate Mohilary and send him to jail, the party stressed that this was an attempt to influence the voters against voting for Mahajot by "unconstitutional means". To buttress its claim, it attached a newspaper clipping dated March 29. Strongly condemning his remarks, the EC invoked its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution. However, Sarma was eventually able to campaign as the EC reduced his electioneering ban to 24 hours after he tendered an apology.
Another controversy arose when Mahajot's Tamulpur candidate Rangja Basumatary joined the saffron party on April 1, just 5 days ahead of the third phase of the Assam polls. NDA had a relatively easy ride as the opposition tie-up could not field a new candidate and Basumatary endorsed Leho Ram Boro, a candidate of the United People's Party Liberal- an ally of BJP. Furthermore, both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court refused to accept Mahajot's plea seeking postponement of the polling in Tamulpur.
1.Majuli: Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) vs Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)
A constituency reserved under the ST category, Majuli will witness incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal seeking re-election. It is pertinent to note that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi have campaigned in this region. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Sonowal had scored a major upset by defeating Congress' Rajib Lochan Pegu who had won the seat thrice in a row since 2001. The margin of victory was 18,923 votes. It promises to be an interesting fight again with Congress again fielding Pegu while Bhaity Richong of the SUCI (Communist) party and Sishudar Doley of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) are other key candidates. Some of the key issues in the constituency include the damage caused due to floods and soil erosion.
2. Sibsagar: Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP) vs Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) vs Subhramitra Gogoi (Congress)
In the 2016 Assembly polls, former Speaker and Congress leader Pranab Kumar Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat by a very narrow margin. The runner-up Surabhi Rajkonwar has again been given a ticket by BJP. As Gogoi passed away in February 2020, Congress has nominated Subhramitra Gogoi for this seat. They face a formidable challenger in the form of incarcerated activist and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi. He was arrested by the NIA in December 2019 for his alleged role in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, he has sent mixed signals with his recent appeal urging people to vote for the strongest non-BJP candidate in each constituency.
3. Jorhat: Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP) vs Rana Goswami (Congress)
Jorhat is perceived as another prestigious seat for BJP as Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami is seeking re-election from here. In the 2016 election, Goswami had trounced Rana Goswami of Congress by a margin of more than 13,000 votes. This seat falls under the Jorhat district. Saturday promises to be yet another direct contest between Hirendra Goswami and Congress' Rana Goswami. Nirod Changkakoti of the AJP is another important candidate in the poll fray.
4. Bokakhat: Atul Bora (AGP) vs Mridul Saikia (NCP)
A traditional stronghold of Congress, Bokakhat was wrested by BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad. AGP president and state Agriculture Minister Atul Bora created history in the 2016 Assembly polls by becoming the first non-Congress candidate to win from this constituency. He has served as the founder-chairman of the North-East Students' Coordination Committee and the AASU chief in the past. While Congress' Arun Phukan was his contender in the last election, NCP's Mridul Saikia and AJP's Reba Gogoi are the main opposition candidates on this occasion. In the recent past, AGP has faced a lot of flak for persisting with the BJP-led ruling alliance despite the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.
5. Panery: Biswajit Daimary (BJP) vs Karuna Kanta Swargiary (BPF)
Falling under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha segment, the Panery constituency is a part of the Kamrup district. Interestingly, BJP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary from this seat. A one-term MLA, Daimary was a member of the Upper House belonging to the Nagaland People's Front until November 2020 when he defected to the JP Nadda-led party.
In February 2021, he was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. Panery was won by Kamali Basumatari of BPF in the 2016 Assembly polls while the runner-up was Independent candidate Nanda Ram Baro. It is pertinent to note that BPF joined the Congress-led Mahajot alliance in the lead-up to the Assembly election. BPF's Karuna Kanta Swargiary is the key challenger to Daimary.
Titabar: This is the first election in a long time when one of Assam's stalwart politicians Tarun Gogoi is not in the poll fray. Having represented Titabar for 4 straight terms since 2001, the ex-CM passed away in November 2020 owing to post COVID-19 complications. While there was speculation that his son and Kaliabor Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi would contest in his place, Congress has given the ticket to Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah. On the other hand, a resurgent BJP has fielded Hemanta Kalita who won from this constituency in 1996. Sailendra Kumar Hazarika of the AJP is the other prominent challenger.
Gohpur: Falling under the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment, Gohpur is a part of the Biswanath district. The result in this constituency assumes great significance as Assam Congress president Ripun Bora is contesting from here. Bora made a political comeback after being discharged in the Daniel Topno murder case in 2014 by bagging a Rajya Sabha ticket two years later. While his wife Monica Bora won this seat in 2011, she lost to BJP's Utpal Borah in the previous Assembly polls. This time also, BJP has reposed faith in Borah retaining Gohpur.
Katigora: 6-time MLA Gautam Roy is contesting as the BJP candidate from Katigora in the Cachar district. The 72-year-old politician represented the Katlichera constituency continuously from 1985 to 2016 and even served in ex-CM Tarun Gogoi's Cabinet. However, he suffered a shocking defeat to AIUDF's Suzam Uddin Laskar in the previous election. After the Congress party suspended him for anti-party activities, he joined the saffron party in 2019. In the 2016 polls, BJP's Amar Chand Jain had defeated AIUDF's Khalil Uddin Mazumder with a slender margin of over 8,000 votes. On this occasion, Jain was shifted to Katlichera while Roy was asked to contest from here. Additionally, Khalil Uddin Mazumder is fighting the polls on a Congress ticket.
Jamunamukh: Considered an AIUDF stronghold, Jamunamukh shall see a direct faceoff between Asom Gana Parishad's Sadik Ullah Bhuyan and AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal. The latter is the brother of AIUDF supremo and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal. Garnering 42.57% of the vote share in the 2016 polls, AIUDF's Rahim Ajmal beat Rejaul Karim Chowdhury by over 13,000 votes. Incidentally, Sirajuddin Ajmal had comfortably won this seat in 2011 when Chowdhury contested as a Congress candidate. TMC's Rezwan Ahmed, AJP's Bodrul Haque and JD(U)'s Jahirul Islam Laskar are also in the poll fray.
Jalukbari: With Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the poll fray, Jalukbari is one of the most important constituencies going to the polls. In the last election, Sarma registered a mammoth victory over his Congress opponent Niren Deka by a margin of 85,945. On this occasion, Congress has given a ticket to Romen Chandra Borthakur. As BJP has not declared Sarbananda Sonowal as its CM face, there is speculation that the NEDA convenor might tip him to the top post. Incidentally, his campaign has been plagued by some controversies in the last few days.
At a time when the country has been fighting against the second wave of the novel coronavirus, four states and one Union Territory is waiting for new governments to take charge. As the counting of votes commences on May 2, the BJP is looking to create history in Assam- become the only non-Congress government to win consecutive terms. However, for the saffron party, this election was very different from the other states as Assam was the only place where it was fighting to retain power.
The BJP's election manifesto titled Sankalp Patra reiterates the implementation of NRC to protect the indigenous rights as well as developmental promises for women, youths of Assam. Its 10 commitments include building big reservoirs around the Brahmaputra river, providing financial aid of Rs.3000 to 30 lakh deserving families under the Orunodoi Scheme and Rs.2.5 lakh each to all 'naamghars' to improve their infrastructure. Additionally, it vowed to remove encroachers, speed up the delimitation process, give land rights to all landless people and provide free education in all government schools.
The JP Nadda-led party also promised to create 2,00,000 entrepreneurs every year and make Assam a self-reliant state in food products through macro and micro-planning. Whereas Congress in its manifesto has given five guarantees - Law against CAA, 5 lakh government jobs, Rs 365 daily wages to tea garden workers, Rs 2000/month to housewives, and 200 units of free electricity to each household.
BJP is seeking a second term in the 2021 elections but the party went to the polls without announcing the incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM face for a second term.
Moreover, Himanta Biswa Sarma who joined the BJP in August 2015 from the Congress is one of the strongest contenders for the chief ministerial position, considering his popularity in the entire northeastern region. Besides, Sarma also holds a number of portfolios including Finance and Health in the Assam cabinet.
The 2016 assembly elections witnessed a change of power in the northeastern state as the Congress under Tarun Gogoi led government since 2001 lost its majority after three terms to the BJP with Sarbananda Sonowal becoming the chief minister.
The BJP won 86 seats in the 2016 assembly polls, which was a major rise by 60 seats, as compared to the 26 seats in the 2011 assembly elections. The Congress won only 26 seats in the 2016 elections as against the 78 seats in 2011, a downfall of 52 seats.
The Republic-CNX exit poll on April 29 has given the BJP led NDA alliance, a sufficient majority in Assam projecting to win anywhere between 74 to 84 seats out of the 126 seats that went to polls in three phases.
According to the exit poll, BJP is set to become the single largest party with NDA projected to win over 44% vote share, while the Congress-led Mahajot alliance is predicted to win 40-50 seats with a vote share of 39.65%.
CNX methodology
To understand that which party has the edge after voting in the state, CNX, a Delhi-based research and survey agency, conducted the exit poll survey at the polling booths in Assam. The focus of the survey was to gauge the mood of the ordinary people on the street. Finding out the opinions of the man on the street was the major concern of the survey.
A list of questions was prepared by the Republic-CNX team to understand the possible voting behaviour of the Bengali people in the assembly elections in the state. A quantitative survey using a structured questionnaire was administered randomly to 15,120 men and women from section A and section B households, in the age group of 18 to 60. The survey team visited all the 126 Assembly seats in the states going deep into by-lanes and meeting people from all walks of life.