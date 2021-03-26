Last Updated:

Assam Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting For Phase 1 Begins; PM Appeals Youth To Vote

Voting for 47 seats in the first phase of the Assam elections 2021 will get underway from 7 am on Saturday, March 27.

Voting for 47 seats in the first phase of the Assam elections 2021 will get underway from 7 am on Saturday, March 27. All LIVE Updates of Assam polls 2021 here:
07:21 IST, March 27th 2021
PM Modi urges citizens to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Modi has called upon all eligible citizens to cast their votes, as the first phase of elections kick-started in Assam on Saturday. He especially called on the youth to exercise their right to vote. 

 

07:21 IST, March 27th 2021
First phase voting begins in Assam

Voting for the first phase of Assembly Elections in Assam has begun with voters lined up at various polling station across Assa. See visuals here

 

07:15 IST, March 27th 2021
Poll preparations underway at Rupahi

Preparations underway at a polling station in Rupahi, Nagaon district, ahead of voting for the first phase of Assam Assembly Polls.
 

 

23:46 IST, March 26th 2021
First phase polling on March 27

Touted as a close battle between the incumbent BJP-led alliance and the Mahajot, the Assam Assembly election is being conducted in three phases- on March 27, April 1, and April 6. The polling for the first phase of the Assembly polls will get underway on March 27.  As the polling has been increased by 1 hour, people can now cast their votes between 7 am and 6 pm. There are nearly 264 candidates including 23 women in the fray for the 47 constituencies going to the polls on Saturday.

In the first phase, allies BJP and AGP are fielding candidates in 39 and 10 seats respectively with the two parties expected to have a friendly contest in Lakhimpur and Naharkatiya constituencies. While Congress is contesting 43 seats, AIUDF, CPI(ML-L), RJD and AGM are in contention in one constituency each. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Seats going to the polls in the 1st phase:

Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur, Dhing, Batadroba, Rupohihat, Samaguri, Kaliabor, Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Golaghat, Khumtai, Dergaon, Jorhat, Majuli, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra, Sibsagar, Bihpuria, Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana, Dhemaji, Jonai, Moran, Dibrugarh, Lahowal, Duliajan, Tingkhong, Naharkatia, Chabua, Tinsukia, Digboi, Margherita, Doom Dooma and Sadiya

Key alliances in the fray:

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contesting 92 seats, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively.

It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. The pact with AIUDF has caused some consternation in the Congress camp.

Important electoral battles:

  • Majuli: Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) vs Rajib Lochan Pegu (Congress)

  • Lakhimpur: Utpal Dutta (AGP) vs Manab Deka (BJP) vs Joy Prakash (Congress)

  • Titabar: Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (Congress) vs Hemanta Kalita (BJP)

  • Sibsagar: Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP) vs Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) vs Subhramitra Gogoi (Congress)

  • Gohpur: Utpal Borah (BJP) vs Ripun Bora (Congress)

  •  Jorhat: Hitendra Nath Goswami (BJP) vs Rana Goswami (Congress)

  • Nazira: Debabrata Saikia (Congress) vs Mayur Borgohain (BJP)

  • Bokakhat: Atul Bora (AGP) vs Mridul Saikia (NCP)

