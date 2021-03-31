Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: 48.26% Turnout Recorded So Far

Quick links:
Congress-led Mahajot candidate from Tamulpur constituency, Rangja Basumatary (Bodoland People's Front ) was made to disappear. Assam govt's & BJP's responsibility to answer where he is. Demand from EC that a probe should be done in this matter: Manish Tewari, Congress in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/j9vCS7rm2S— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
EC asks Assam Min Himanta B Sarma for explanation by 2nd April over his statement at a rally regarding which Congress had complained to EC that he "openly threatened Hagrama Mohilary, Bodoland People's Front Chairperson & INC ally of sending him to jail by misuing Central Agency" pic.twitter.com/fPtQijdxJ6— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Assam: Congress leader Sushmita Dev casts her vote at a polling station in Silchar— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
"Mahajoot (grand alliance) is an inclusive alliance. BJP is a communal alliance," she says pic.twitter.com/dDNULpohGS
Congress has handed over its 'hand' and fortune to leaders of that party which had pushed Kokrajhar into violence. Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam with the help of those people whom it had saved for its vote bank: PM Modi in Kokrajhar#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/NrHDPdRyOJ— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
This is an election between the 'maha jhooth' of Mahajot and 'maha vikas' of Double Engine: PM Narendra Modi in Kokrajhar#AssamAssemblyPolls— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Football is very popular among youth here. If I've to speak in their language, I would say that the people have yet again shown a Red Card to Congress and its Mahajot. People of Assam trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state: PM in Kokrajhar#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/0L7Z0fEJL0— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
With the mantra of 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas', NDA govt is working here for your welfare. People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of polling. In the 1st phase, Assam has put a stamp on grand victory of NDA: PM Modi in Kokrajhar#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/PqaUWtmjGs— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Kokrajhar is firmly with NDA. Watch my speech. https://t.co/9oULPseIl3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Kokrajhar, Assam
24.62% voter turnout has been recorded as of 11:22 am in the second phase of polling in Assam Assembly elections.