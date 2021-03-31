Last Updated:

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: 48.26% Turnout Recorded So Far

Voting for 47 seats in the second phase of the Assam elections 2021 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Thursday. Check all LIVE Updates of Assam polls 2021 here.

Akhil Oka
Voting for 47 seats in the second phase of the Assam elections 2021 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Thursday.
13:49 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Rangja Basumatary was made to disappear - Manish Tewari

 

13:20 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: EC asks Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for explanation by 2nd April over his statement at a rally

 

12:20 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Sushmita Dev casts her vote at a polling station in Silchar

 

11:46 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Congress is dreaming of coming to power in Assam: PM Modi

 

11:39 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: This is an election between the 'maha jhooth' of Mahajot and 'maha vikas' of Double Engine: PM Modi

 

11:35 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: People of Assam trust NDA for development, peace, security of the state: PM Modi

 

11:29 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam has put a stamp on grand victory of NDA: PM Modi in Kokrajhar

 

11:28 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Kokrajhar is firmly with NDA : PM Modi

 

11:26 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Kokrajhar, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Kokrajhar, Assam

11:17 IST, April 1st 2021
Assam Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: 24.62% voter turnout recorded so far

24.62% voter turnout has been recorded as of 11:22 am in the second phase of polling in Assam Assembly elections. 

