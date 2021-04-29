Assam Poll Of Exit Polls Projects NDA To Overcome Congress-led Tie-up; 2nd Term In Offing

While the results of the Assam Assembly elections will be out on May 2, the poll of exit polls has predicted a clear mandate for the BJP-led alliance in the state. The one factor that most of the exit polls have in common is an edge for NDA and the inability of other political parties to make a dent. The Republic-CNX exit poll predicted 74-84 seats for NDA, 40-50 seats for UPA and one to three seats for Others. While NDA is projected to win 44.25% of the votes, while the Congress-led Mahajot is projected to win 39.65% of the votes.

Republic-CNX exit poll:

Alliance-wise seat share projections:

NDA :

BJP: 60-66 seats

AGP: 10-14 seats

UPPL: 3-5 seats

UPA :

Congress: 26-28 seats

AIUDF: 11-13 seats

BPF: 5-7 seats

Others: 1-3 seats

India Today- My Axis exit poll

The India Today- My Axis exit poll projections are very close to the Republic-CNX estimations. For instance, NDA, UPA and Others are poised to win 75-85, 40-50 and 1-4 seats respectively.

NDA: 75-85 seats

UPA: 40-50 seats

Others: 1-4 seats

ABP News- C Voter exit poll

The ABP-C Voter exit polls predicted a tight contest between NDA and UPA. With 2 prospective seats, the other political parties might play a key role in government formation.

NDA: 58-71 seats

UPA: 53-66 seats

Others: 0-5 seats

Today's Chanakya

Another poll that predicts a majority for NDA is Today's Chanakya. However, both NDA and UPA are neck-to-neck as far as vote share is concerned. Both are projected to have an approximate vote share of 43%.

NDA: 70 seats

UPA: 56 seats

Others: 0 seats

Here is the Poll of Exit Polls:

Assam Assembly polls

Assam went to polls for the 2021 state Assembly elections in 3 phases, starting March 27 and ending on April 6. The Assam assembly election 2021 results vote counting will be held on May 2. The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam had come to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with the saffron party winning 86 seats against 26 seats won by the Congress.

However, in a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the 2021 Assam elections, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal respectively. The BJP has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Cabinet Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post.

The Congress, meanwhile, which ruled the state for 15 years from 2001 to 2016, changed its electoral tactics and stitched together an alliance to leverage the consolidation of a previously fragmented anti-BJP vote base to recapture power in the state. It has formed a grand alliance- 'Mahajot' with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, API, CPI(M), RJD and JPP. In order to prevent possible poaching, the Mahajot shifted many of its poll candidates to Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

