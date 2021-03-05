Assam Polls: BJP Declares List Of 70 Candidates; CM Sonowal & Himanta Sarma In The Fray

In a significant development on Friday, BJP announced the first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. These names were finalised in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee Meeting held a day earlier in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma has been given a ticket from Jalukbari. Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass shall fight the polls from the Patacharkuchi constituency. The list includes 11 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 4 Scheduled Caste candidates and 4 women candidates sitting MLAs have been denied a ticket.

Barring for Sarma, BJP has not declared any other candidate for the constituencies going to polls in the third phase. It is pertinent to note that BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal. After elaborating on the candidate list during the press briefing, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh revealed that AGP and UPPL will contest 26 and 8 seats respectively. He exuded confidence in the BJP-led alliance winning a 3/4th majority in the 126-member Assam Assembly. Meanwhile, AGP is likely to reveal its list of candidates in Guwahati on Saturday.

Here is the full list of 70 candidates:

LIVE : Press Conference by BJP National General Secretary Shri @ArunSinghbjp at BJP HQ, New Delhi. https://t.co/Ji9CGPWroR — BJP (@BJP4India) March 5, 2021

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) joining hands.

Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

