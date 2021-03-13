At Battleground Nandigram, Tikait Announces 'farmers Will Open A Mandi In Parliament Next'

In a big proclamation, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, claimed that 3.5 lakh tractors will enter Delhi once again to set up a 'mandi' in Parliament, while addressing farmers in West Bengal's Nandigram. He added that the day Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decides, farmers will march and set up shop at Parliament - which was the next target of farmers. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is holding two meetings in Bengal - Nandigram and Kolkata on March 12-13 to talk about MSP and other farm-related issues.

Tikait: 'Will set up a mandi in Parliament'

"The day Samyukt Morcha decides, a new mandi will be opened at Parliament where crops will be sold at MSP. Next target is Parliament. Tractors will again enter Delhi. We have 3.5 lakh tractors & 25 lakhs farmers, the next target will be to sell crops at Parliament. PM Modi said we can sell crops anywhere outside 'mandis', we think Parliament is best mandi. Customers are inside and farmers outside, sale is assured," said Tikait. READ | Mamata 'attacked': Rakesh Tikait demands probe; elaborates farmers' Bengal plans

Commenting on the houses being built at Delhi borders' protest sites, he said, "We will construct 2 storey buildings in Delhi, will get AC there. We will break barricades. Gandhi Ji was a believer of nonviolence and so he later became a victim of gun shot."

Earlier in the day, Tikait held a Mahapanchayat in Kolkata thundering the Trinamool's slogan 'Khela Hobe!'. Tikait, who was received by TMC MP Dola Sen in Kolkata, slammed the Modi government for the loss of 300 protestors in the past 108 days. He asked Bengal farmers to not come to Delhi and but protest in their poll-bound state, to defeat the BJP.

Lashing out at the BJP's farmer outreach, he said, "I will tell you what game they are going to do with you in Bengal. They ask for "ëk mutthi chawal" from you, ask them about the price of it which is 1850/- per quintal. When they come asking for votes, you ask for a law on MSP first."

Farmers' Bengal plans

Farmers have formed 5 teams to visit poll-bound teams - Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu to hold talks with farmers and urge them to not vote for the BJP. Centre-farmers' talks stalled after 11 rounds of talks as farmers continue to demand repeal of the laws and government proposing for suspending the implementation of the three laws for one and a half years. Protests continue at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur for 108 days now.