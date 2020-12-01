Bengal: Ahead Of Polls, TMC Launches 'Duare Sarkar Scheme' To Promote Govt Projects

Ahead of Bengal assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government on Tuesday will launch one of its biggest outreach drive 'Duare Sarkar Scheme' to connect with people over the next 2 months. A senior official of the state government said that the 'Duare Sarkar Scheme' will highlight around a dozen government programs launched by TMC.

Bengal Assembly Polls: TMC launches Duare Sarkar scheme

Outlining further details about this scheme, the official informed that between December 1 and January 28 at least 4 camps would be set up in every village and civic body across all 344 blocks in Bengal. The senior official also informed that these camps will help people get access to various government facilities such as MGNREGA job cards, health cards, caste certificates and ration cards. Apart from this, CM Mamata Banerjee's administration has already instructed the district administration to stress on the 'Bangla Sahayata Kendra', which is a chain of centres at the grass-root level for providing free information to people about government's projects and facilities.

The state government's senior official informed that over 6,800 people across 3,400 Bangla Sahayata Kendra centres will provide information. The official added that these centres can provide information on around 240 public services from 38 different departments free of cost.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Bengal state government for launching 'Duare Sarkar Scheme'. BJP also asked TMC to clarify if it is a government program or an outreach program of the TMC ahead of the Bengal assembly polls. The ruling TMC in the upcoming Bengal assembly polls is likely to face a stiff challenge from the BjP, which in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections had won 40 per cent of the vote share and bagged 18 out of 42 seats in the state.

