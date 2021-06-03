Bengal Violence: Over 100 Academicians Write To Prez Kovind Seeking Security For SCs, STs

The Centre for Social Development along with 100 academicians have sought President Ram Nath Kovind’s immediate intervention on the security of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities following the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The memorandum said after the results of the Bengal Assembly polls were declared, "the state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land."

"More than 11,000 people, most of them belonging to SC and ST community have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 affected in the 1,627 incidents of brutal attacks," it said.

The memorandum said over 5,000 houses were "demolished" and "inhuman atrocities and outrage" against 142 women and the death of 26 people have been "registered in the suburban areas belonging to SC/ST community".

Damage to property of backward community

They alleged that homes of those belonging to the backward community, their small shops were being "demolished and burnt" and "they were given threats of not coming to their homes again". "As a result, more than 2,000 people became refugees as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand," it added.

The memorandum said that the SC and ST community has suffered "brutal violence" and needs assurance of being able to rebuild their houses and proper protection and medical and other facilities. "We urge you to immediately intervene and save the SC and ST community and assure social security in West Bengal," the memorandum said.

Subhash Pahadiya, Professor at Rajesh Pilot Government College, Lalost in Rajasthan, who is among the signatories, said anyone can win an election but committing atrocities against those who may have supported a rival party is wrong.

Puneet Kumar, Professor, Department of Political Science, Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, said they assessed the situation on the ground. "We talked to victims, to our associates on the ground and took into consideration the data of NHRC and National Commission for Scheduled Castes to assess the situation on the ground. We have urged the President to intervene and take action against the ruling party for atrocities done on people who didn't support them."

(With inputs from agency)