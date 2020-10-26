Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad's Convoy Attacked In UP; Leader Says 'parties Spooked'

Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekar Azad claimed that shots were fired on his convoy on Sunday night in Bulandshahr district in UP while he was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly by-polls.

Following the attack, Chandrashekar Azad said that other political parties were afraid of the candidate fielded by the Azad Samaj Party and that they were spooked after his rally on Sunday.

The Bhim Army chief touted the attack on his convoy as a 'cowardly attempt' and said that it was a sign of defeat for the attackers. Further, he also claimed that they were trying to worsen the situation, but he wouldn't let them do so.

READ | Chandrashekhar Azad Enters UP Electoral Politics After Bihar, Fields Candidate In Bypolls

Chandrashekar Azad's convoy attacked

बुलन्दशहर के चुनाव में हमारे प्रत्याशी उतारने से विपक्षी पार्टीयां घबरा गई है और आज की रैली ने इनकी नींद उड़ा दी है जिसकी वजह से अभी कायरतापूर्ण तरीके से मेरे काफिले पर गोलियां चलाई गई है। यह इनकी हार की हताशा को दिखाता है ये चाहते है कि माहौल खराब हो लेकिन हम ऐसा नही होने देंगे। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 25, 2020

In Bulandshahr, Yameen faces BJP's Usha Sirohi, wife of late minister Virendra Singh Sirohi. The seat which is up for bypolls due to Sirohi's death, is sought by RLD's Praveen Singh, BSP's Mohammad Yunus and Congress' Sushil Chaudhary. Recently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath kicked off his UP by-poll election rally by campaigning for Usha Sirohi at Bulandshahr. The seat has been consecutively held by BJP, SP, and BSP for the past 30 years.

READ | Yogi Accuses Congress Of Backing PFI After Rahul Gandhi’s Visit To Jailed Journo's Home

UP by-polls

Seven state assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatamput, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLA - two due to COVID. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Surprisingly, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each, hinting at a close battle in 2022 elections.

READ | Bihar Polls: Pappu Yadav Teams With Chandra Shekhar Azad To Take On NDA And Gathbandhan

Azad fights Bihar polls

Wading into mainstream politics officially, Chandrashekar Azad has also teamed with Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party to form the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)' and contest the upcoming Bihar polls. Declaring Pappu Yadav as its CM face, Azad said, "A progressive democratic coalition has been launched to save Bihar, to establish social justice, to end caste tyranny, to ensure the participation of the underprivileged". This coalition faces NDA, Mahagathbandhan and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

READ | Bihar Polls: Smriti Irani Targets Lalu Yadav; Says 'Biharis Don't Pray For Fodder Scam'