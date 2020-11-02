Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Back At Tejashwi Yadav Over 'tired' Jibe, Rules Out Retirement

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his assertion that the former is "mentally and physically tired". On October 21, Yadav had told reporters that Kumar had ruined Bihar in the last 15 years and is now incapable of handling the state. Laughing aloud on the comment of the Mahagatbandhan's CM face, the Bihar CM asserted that JD(U) doesn't bother about this. The voting for the next two phases of the Bihar Assembly election will take place on November 3 and November 7, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 10.

While conceding that he won't stay in public life permanently, Kumar ruled out any plans of retirement in the near future. He vowed to continue serving the people until they want him to do so. The Bihar CM stressed that he had no choice in this matter.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "He (Tejashwi Yadav) is making me feel tired and making his father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) ill? He is working from jail itself. We do not take notice of such comments. If people are happy in saying such things, then let them have fun."

"Does anyone stay permanently? It is certain for anyone who is born that he will go one day. This is impossible. I will serve the people till they desire. I have no choice," he added.

Read: Was Allying With Lalu In 2015 Nitish Kumar's Biggest Mistake? Bihar CM Fires Astute Answer

Nitish Kumar slams jobs promise

During the interview, Kumar also rubbished the Mahagatbandhan's promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs. Terming it as a "bogus" promise, he claimed that the job opportunities people had increased during his tenure in power. Maintaining that this was an attempt to garner publicity, he alleged that the creation of so many jobs will result in a burden of more than Rs.1,44 lakh crore. He stressed that this scenario was not possible even in a developed state.

On the Mahagatbandhan's promise of 10 lakh jobs, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "This is bogus. Which post will be created? We have continuously increased the posts."

He elaborated, "We have worked speedily for employment. In the 15 years of their tenure, how many jobs were created? From 1990 to 2005, they created 95,000 jobs whether it is in the police, teaching or government. On the other hand, our government has created more than 6 lakh jobs".

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Dynasty Politics, Says 'Parties Destroying Themselves'