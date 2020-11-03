Bihar Election Could Be A Turnaround For Gathbandhan Politics: Brinda Karat

Predicting a change of guards in the state, CPIM senior leader and Polit buro member Brinda Karat feels Bihar election result could be a turning point in Gathbandhan politics in the country.

"People of Bihar need a change and they are voting for a change. We will see that on November 10. I am quite confident that our alliance will do well and will come to power. This could well be a turning point. People are fed up with Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar. It is highly incompetent and anti-people government. I do not agree with Prime Minister's one-sided assessment that the state of Bihar was doing well. He is living in denial and he should remember that Bihar has the worst social index in the country. Contrary to their claims, there is no development and law and order situation is terrible in Bihar. Nitish government has failed in every parameter," Brinda Karat told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Nitish Kumar government saying people of Bihar knew that their resolve would be fulfilled only when the govt got the strength from a double engine. "Such was Bihar's state that the poor had been thrown away from elections. Poor people were not allowed to leave their houses. Booth capturing was rampant. During elections, Bihar only made headlines of violence & booth capturing. Today, Amid corona, Bihar is showing the way forward celebrating the festival of democracy."

