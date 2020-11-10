Bihar Election: NCP Takes Swipe At Voters As Trends Show NDA With Sizeable Lead

Disappointed by the election trends in the Bihar polls where NDA has continued its lead against the Mahagathbandhan, NCP leader Majeed Memon has taken a swipe at the voters of the state for neglecting the "widespread unemployment, corruption and scams, economic crisis and dwindling law and order". The NCP leader took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the election trends.

Bihar mandate- If people have begun ignoring widespread unemployment, corruption and scams, economic crisis and dwindling law and order while using their power to elect leaders, then who is to blame. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) November 10, 2020

READ | Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: EC Declares Result Of 9 Seats, NDA Wins 6, MGB 3

READ | Bihar Elections: Amit Shah Dials Nitish Kumar To Congratulate As NDA Leads In 123 Seats

Latest election trends

The early election trends showed the Mahagathbandhan in the lead while the NDA trailing behind, however, the tables seemed to be turning against the grand alliance as NDA took the lead in the vote-counting for the 243 seat assembly.

As per the election commission, the NDA is ahead with the BJP winning 6 seats and leading at 66 while JDU has won 2 seats and leading at 41 seats. The VIP has won 2 seats and leading at 3 seats while the HAM is leading at 3 seats. The NDA however which was seen to be leading at 130 seats, its lead has been decreased to 123 seats, the halfway mark required to form the government. A close-knit battle can be seen between the BJP and the RJD.

From the Mahagathbandhan fold, the Tejashwi Yadav led RJD has again increased its lead has won 3 seats and leading at 71 seats, while Congress has won 1 seat and leading at 19 and the Left parties combined have won 1 seat are leading at 17 seats.

The other parties mainly BSP are leading at 1 seat, AIMIM has won 1 seat and leading at 4 seats, Independent leading at 2 seats, while the LJP, which was earlier seen to be leading in a few seats, has taken a backseat and is leading at none according to latest election commission trend.

The Congress had cast aspersion on the credibility of EVM after the disappointing election trends, however, the Election commission rubbished the allegations against the EVM. Responding to a query on some people questioning the reliability of EVMs, Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of EVMs Sudip Jain said the machines are "absolutely tamper-proof" and the Supreme Court has upheld the use of the device on multiple occasions. He also recalled that the EC's challenge to all political parties in 2017 to prove that the voting machines can be tampered with.

Counting of votes in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the State. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

READ | Bihar Elections: JAP's Pappu Yadav Doubts EVMs After Congress, Demands Paper Ballots

READ | Bihar Vote Count Likely To Continue Till Late In The Night; Counting Not Slow: EC