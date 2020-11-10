Bihar Election Results: JDU Says 'Nitish Kumar's Work Talks', As NDA Leads In Early Trends

As NDA passes the halfway-mark leading in 127 seats in the Bihar elections, JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, said that the exit polls were diametrically opposite to the results, which were echoing the word on the streets. He said that CM Nitish Kumar's work was talking, reflecting in NDA's decisive lead. Currently, NDA leads in 127 seats, while Mahagathbandhan leading in 109 seats in the 243-seat Assembly elections.

JDU: 'Nitish Kumar's work talks'

"As per Exit polls, they (MGB) were beating us. But when we roamed the streets, we knew Nitish Kumar's work talks and other jumlebaaz have been thrown out," said Sanjay Singh.

When asked if letting Chirag Paswan quit the NDA was a mistake, he added, "He used to say he is in an alliance with BJP, so they should why he left. Chirag Paswan said that he had no alliance with JDU." With LJP cutting into JDU's votes, he said, "When the results will be declared, we will discuss what was the reason for these factors. But we will make the next election with 140+ seats. Nitish Kumar will be next CM."

Latest Bihar trends

As per the latest EC trends, BJP is touted to be the single-largest party leading in 72 seats, followed by the RJD leading in 62 seats. The JDU is set to emerge third leading in 46 seats, while Congress is leading in 21 seats. LJP on the other hand, will be the deciding kingmaker in case of a neck-to-neck fight, leading in 4 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Bihar Exit polls

As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fourth consecutive term, faces a formidable battle from three coalitions and Chirag Paswan's LJP - RJD-Congress-Left's 'Mahagathbandhan', the RLSP-BSP-AIMIM- SJDD-SBSP's 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the JAP-ASP-SDP-BMP's 'Progressive Democratic Alliance'.

