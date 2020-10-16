Bihar Elections 2020: BJP Warns LJP Chief Chirag Pawan, 'don't Take Our Leaders' Names'

Slamming its NDA ally and LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Friday, asked Paswan to stop taking senior BJP leaders' names while campaigning. Asserting that BJP had no 'B' or 'C' team in the state, Javadekar said that Paswan was trying to create confusion. Terming LJP as a 'vote-cutter, BJP expressed confidence in the NDA coalition winning 3/4ths of the majority in the upcoming polls. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India reports 63,371 cases in 24 hours; 64,53,780 recover so far

BJP warns Chirag Paswan

"Chirag Paswan has chosen his own path in Bihar elections, by contesting separately from the NDA. By taking senior BJP leaders' names, Chirag is trying to create confusion. These lies will not succeed as the BJP has no 'B', 'C' or 'D' team in Bihar. We condemn such attempts," he said.

He added, "We only have one stong team - BJP, JDU, HAM, VIP. Our coalition will win with a 3/4ths majority and we will defeat the unholy Mahagathbandhan of Congress, RJD, Left. Chirag's party will remain a vote-cutting party, which will not make a great difference. We do not have any connection with Paswan's party and tell him to stop taking our leaders' names."

Bihar elections 2020: LJD chief Sharad Yadav's daughter & LJP gen secy join Congress

In several recent interviews, Paswan has revealed his wish for a BJP-LJP government, criticising CM Nitish Kumar and his work during his tenure. In fact, in one of his interviews, he claimed that he had shared his plans and concerns with ex-BJP chief Amit Shah, who had remained 'silent' when he said he would contest alone. BJP has criticized his decision asking, 'what changed in the past 6 months?'. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan recently passed away after undergoing heart surgery.

Bihar Elections: PM Modi to sound poll bugle on October 23, to address 12 rallies in total

LJP won't contest under CM Nitish

On October 4, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Snubbing Paswan, BJP has reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate and has released its seat-share with JD(U) with BJP keeping 121 seats for itself out of which 11 seats will be given to Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) will field its candidates in only 115 constituencies whereas Hindustani Awam Morcha has been given the go-ahead in 7 seats- Kasba, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Imamganj, Barachatti, Tikari and Sikandra. LJP has stated that it will not field its candidates against BJP and is open to a post-poll coalition.

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP won't contest under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership; future unclear