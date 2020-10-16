Bihar Elections 2020: Chirag Paswan's Uncle Contrasts Him, Says 'Happy With Nitish's Work'

In contrast to LJP chief Chirag Paswan, his own uncle and LJP MP Pashupati Nath Paras on Friday, said that he was happy with CM Nitish Kumar's work. Stating that he had worked in Nitish Kumar cabinet for 2 years, he said that the Bihar Chief Minister always talked about development. He affirmed that the state had developed under his tenure of 15 years. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Talking to Republic TV, Paras said, "I was a minister under Nitish Kumar for close to 2 years and I really liked the way he worked. He always used to talk about development even with his cabinet colleagues, he talked about development. There was no compromise. If Bihar has developed, we can debate. But in the last 15 years, under Nitish, Bihar has developed."

On Thursday, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan made it clear that his parting of ways with Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) had "nothing to do" with sharing of seats for the assembly elections in Bihar, whose politics his party has "always been opposed to". It must be kept in mind that the LJP has never been a fan of Nitish Kumars style of politics. He has harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains", Paswan said. He rubbished Nitish's much-touted saat nishchay (seven resolves) and remarked that the rest of the country was making so much progress and here he was talking about piped water and concrete roads to alleys.

On October 4, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Snubbing Paswan, BJP has reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate and has released its seat-share with JD(U) with BJP keeping 121 seats for itself out of which 11 seats will be given to Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) will field its candidates in only 115 constituencies whereas Hindustani Awam Morcha has been given the go-ahead in 7 seats- Kasba, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Imamganj, Barachatti, Tikari and Sikandra. LJP has stated that it will not field its candidates against BJP and is open to a post-poll coalition.

