Bihar Elections 2020: Muzaffarpur locals make temporary bridge to facilitate voting

Amid the 2020 Bihar elections, residents of Muzaffarpur have made a temporary bridge to ensure that the voters reach the polling station without any difficulty. Locals claim that there was no bridge to cross the stream and they put in the effort to make it easier for voters to reach the polling stations. The final phase of voting of 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar assembly elections commenced on Saturday. A voter turnout of 19.77% has been recorded till 11:00 am in the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

"There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote," said a resident of Muzaffarpur.

People across the state of Bihar are making efforts to cast their vote and of the several inspiring stories that are emerging is that of a man being brought to the polling station in Katihar on a cot by his family members. In another case, the district magistrate of Purnea shared the story of a man who has been casting his vote since 1952. In Saharsa, the polling station has been decorated with Madhubani artwork by the administrative authorities in a bid to encourage voters. The district magistrate of Saharsa said, "Because of a good decor and colourful setup, voters are coming in large numbers to cast their vote."

In contrast, the polling station in Begusarai remains deserted after the locals decided to stage a demonstration against the government and boycott the elections after alleging lack of development in the region.

Bihar Polls 2020

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST category. Earlier in 2015 state polls, the Mahagathbandhan which included RJD, JD(U) as well as Congress, won the majority with 178 seats under the guidance of Nitish Kumar while on the other hand, the BJP-led alliance could only win 58 constituency seats. Following the 'irreconcilable differences' with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM and joined hands with BJP instead.

As per reports, about seven lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the Bihar elections 2020. In order to follow the COVID-10 safety and prevention protocols, each polling booth will have fewer than 1,000 voters and the voting time has been increased by an hour to ensure that the polling stations don't get overcrowded. Aside from the areas affected by the Left-wing extremism, people from all other areas are able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of the votes is scheduled for November 10.

(With inputs from ANI)