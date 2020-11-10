Bihar Elections: BJP & JDU Leaders Confident Of NDA Win Even As Early Trends Give MGB Edge

The counting of votes for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar is underway with early trends showing a neck to neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi has, however, exuded confidence and stated that the NDA is winning with a "comfortable majority." He said that the party has served for 15 years for the Biharis and is winning the majority. "I am not an astrologer but we are winning with a comfortable majority," Tyagi said.

'This is a day to accept the verdict'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM also said that the NDA will form the government in Bihar and the BJP will win in UP bypolls too. Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that "this is the day to accept the verdict." The actor-turned-politician said that the NDA will continue in Bihar under Nitish Kumar and "hopefully NDA will get a lead"

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Over 7,29,27,396 electors were eligible to vote in Bihar polls and the voter turnout was at 57.05%, which was 0.39% higher compared to 56.66% in 2015 elections.

Bihar Exit polls:

Seat share:

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

