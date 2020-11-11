Bihar Elections: Nitin Gadkari Congratulates NDA For Winning Polls, Thanks Biharis

As BJP's Bihar unit claimed victory in the state Assembly election on late Tuesday night, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He also praised the people of the state for once again choosing a government that will work towards the progress of the state. The Union Minister also congratulated the party ministers and workers who have worked tirelessly to convey PM Modi's message to the people.

"Congratulation to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for victory in Bihar. The people of Bihar have once again chosen development under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi," Gadkari wrote in his tweet that was roughly translated.

"I am confident that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the pace of development will accelerate in Bihar," Gadkari wrote in another tweet.

इस जीत के लिए बिहार की जनता के साथ उन करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को भी बधाई जिन्होंने मोदी जी के संदेशों को लोगों तक पहुँचाया है। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि श्री नितीश जी के नेतृत्व में बिहार में विकास की रफ़्तार तेज होगी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 10, 2020

BJP declares victory

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Tuesday night, BJP's Bihar unit claimed victory in the state Assembly election. As per the EC at 11.46 pm, NDA has crossed the majority mark with leads in 124 constituencies as against the Mahagatbandhan which is ahead in 111 seats. The NDA's projected tally includes BJP (73), JD(U) (43), HAM (4) and VIP (4). BJP Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal mentioned that the biggest contribution to the victory was of PM's welfare schemes and the state government's good governance.

Meanwhile, BJP's Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav confirmed that the ruling alliance has secured a complete majority. According to him, this is an opportunity to fulfill PM Modi's goal of 'Self-reliant India'. On this occasion, he also thanked BJP chief JP Nadda for his leadership in an election held amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Bihar polls

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM was perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray included the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls.

As part of the counting day arrangements, the counting centres were increased to 55 spread across 38 districts of the state for ensuring social distancing. There is three-tier security for all the counting centres which includes the involvement of the Central paramilitary forces, the Bihar military police and the district armed police. Additionally, the EC has held a number of briefings regarding the status of counting of votes.

