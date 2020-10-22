Bihar Elections: No Confusion In BJP On Nitish Kumar As CM Face, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Amid the ongoing political battle in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that there was no confusion in the BJP cadre on Nitish Kumar being the Chief Ministerial choice of the party.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on the exit of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and whether there was any confusion over Nitish being the CM candidate, Prasad said, "There is no confusion in the BJP cadre. Nitish Kumar is the CM and will remain. BJP, JDU, VIP and HAM will together bring an effective government, but there will never be any confusion on Nitish Kumar's Chief Ministerial post."

On being asked whether the Chirag Paswan-led LJP will have any chance in the upcoming polls, after exiting the NDA, the Union Minister said, "Paswan has his own political ideology behind the move, I would not like to comment on it." Ravi Shankar Prasad also refused to comment on whether the LJP is unhappy with the seat-sharing in Bihar.

LJP goes solo in Bihar elections

On October 4, Chirag Paswan decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government. He said that he had "always been opposed to" Nitish's politics. Even after quitting the NDA, Chirag Paswan has said that he believes in PM Modi. Emphasizing his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president contended he was the PM's "Hanuman". Opining that the former's photo was in his heart, Paswan added that he was ready to "tear open his chest" to prove this.

The LJP has already released lists of a total of 136 candidates for all three phases of the Bihar polls, with many of its nominees crossing swords with the JD(U) candidates. In the process, the LJP has even fielded candidates against the BJP on nearly half-a-dozen constituencies that included Raghopur where the saffron party's candidate Satish Kumar is taking on Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

