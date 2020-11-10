Bihar Elections: RJD Supporter Brings Fish For Tejashwi As Token Of Luck Before Results

While the counting of votes is underway in Bihar Assembly Elections, people are leaving no stones or fish unturned to show their support for their chosen candidates. In a rather unconventional token of love and support, a man with a fish was spotted outside Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav's residence. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to reporters, the man said that he brought the same fish back in 2015. Citing the change in 2015, he stated that the fish will be lucky for Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"I brought the same fish in 2015. I got this fish from Hajipur. Its a very lucky sign. Lalu Yadav loves fish. There is going to be a change in Bihar," the man with the fish said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the RJD have started gathering at 10, Circular Road, residence of Lalu Prasad. Some brought fish as a good omen and others came with bouquets.

Patna: Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav outside his residence as counting of votes for #BiharElection2020 is underway pic.twitter.com/VvJAlZg8uv — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

The early trends in Bihar election results indicated a neck-to-neck fight for the 243 State Assembly seats.

Bihar Exit polls

The Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar (70) seeks a fourth consecutive term.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

