Bihar Elections: Slippers Hurled At Mahagathbandhan's CM-face Tejashwi Yadav At Poll Rally

Even as Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav is attracting a huge crowd in his election rallies, on Tuesday, a slipper was hurled at him while he was seated on the stage at Aurangabad's Kutumba assembly segment. Tejashwi was campaigning for ally Congress' candidate Rajesh Ram when a handicapped man threw a slipper at him. The video of the incident shows that one slipper misses him and lands up behind the stage while the other landed in his lap. However, Tejashwi does not move away from the stage or leave the venue, but proceeds with his speech and leaves the stage only after his speech.

Watch the video above

READ | Bihar Election: RJD Slams 'ignorant' Nitish Kumar For Mishandling COVID As 2 Ministers Die

Massive crowd at Tejashwi's rally

On October 19, as Tejashwi Yadav began his poll rallies, a humongous crowd accumulated at his rally in Garua constituency in Gaya district, even after strict COVID guidelines by the Election Commission of India. Moreover, the CM-face Tejashwi Yadav himself shared pictures of the crowd and said that it Biharis want "change" and this crowd is an "aspiration of crores of Biharis". Since then, Tejashwi's rallies have witnessed a similar crowd and social media is abuzz with videos from his various rallies.

READ | Tejashwi Addresses A Packed Rally In Gaya Amid COVID; Touts 'Not Crowds, Biharis' Dreams'

Tejashwi Yadav releases Mahagathbandhan manifesto

Earlier on Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav released the joint manifesto along with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders of the State. Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand and took a jibe saying "Trump will not give special status to Bihar." Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, Tejashwi added, "My DNA is pure."

READ | Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav releases Mahagathbandhan manifesto 'resolution for change'

Bihar elections 2020

The 243 members assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. Major contenders for the CM post are Tejashwi Yadav (Mahagathbandhan) and Nitish Kumar (NDA). Mahagathbandhan-led by RJD is contesting on a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats.

READ | Amid LJP's pro-BJP stance, Tejashwi backs Chirag Paswan's accusations against Bihar CM