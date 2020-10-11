Bihar Polls 2020: JP Nadda Kicks Off Rally, Lashes At Lalu Yadav For 'embracing Congress'

Lashing out at the RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda said that Janata Party founder Jayprakash's disciples had compromised his values. Taunting the RJD's coalition with Congress 'Mahagathbandhan', he said that Jayprakash (JP) - whose birth anniversary is today - fought Congress throughout his life and now his disciples were 'embracing Congress'. BJP has kicked of its rally ahead of the Bihar polls which will be held in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

BJP: 'RJD comprised JP'

"There are those who became politicians because of Jayprakash Narayan, three-time Chief Minister. They have compromised Jayprakash Narayan - who opposed the Congress and made Janata Party. Those who were JP's disciples, have now embraced Congress," said Nadda.

He added, "JP was tortured a lot during the imposed emergency of the Congress, but he did not turn from the path of truth. He worked to shake the foundation of Congress' corruption, nepotism and unemployment". Lalu Yadav has been granted bail in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury by a Jharkhand High Court on Friday, but will have to remain in jail as he is serving time in another case related to Dumka treasury.

JP & Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav who was Patna University Student Union President had joined the JP movement in 1974 winning the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Chapra at the age of 29. Being jailed for 19 months during the Emergency with several Bihar-based politicians, a new set of political leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, and Shivanand Tiwari were born, sharing the same set of principle as their mentor JP. Amid infighting, Lalu Yadav quit from Janata Party to found the RJD in 1980.

Seat sharing formula

The NDA- led by BJP poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis has faced a revolt from LJP, which has decided to contest separately claiming ideological differences with JD(U). Snubbing them, BJP has reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate and has released its seat-share with JD(U) with BJP keeping 121 seats for itself out of which 11 seats will be given to Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. On the other hand, JD(U) will field its candidates in only 115 constituencies whereas Hindustani Awam Morcha has been given the go-ahead in 7 seats- Kasba, Makhdumpur, Kutumba, Imamganj, Barachatti, Tikari and Sikandra. LJP has stated that it will not field its candidates against BJP and is open to a post-poll coalition.

Similarly, Mahagathbandhan which saw initial revolt from Congress finally agreed to a 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. BJP, JDU, Congress, RJD, JMM have already released their list of candidates. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face three coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP.