Bihar Deputy CM: 'NDA To Get 3/4th Majority In Polls Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership'

With the first digital rally organised by the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kickstart the NDA poll campaign for the Bihar assembly polls on June 7.

Amit Shah would be addressing one lakh people including BJP workers in different parts of Bihar through Facebook live, Instagram and other digital platforms.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said that BJP has been ahead of all the other parties while using digital platforms and in the times of COVID, use of digital platforms for election rallies will increase.

Sushil Modi also claimed that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, NDA will win three forth seats (more than 180 seats) out of 243 assembly seats in Bihar assembly polls.

Digital rally of Amit Shah

While speaking to Republic TV, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi said, "We are holding a digital rally and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a rally of more than one lakh. This rally is being organised to celebrate the second term of Narendra Modi-led Govt's achievements."

"I fail to understand why Tejaswi is opposing BJP rally, everybody knows what we have done for the poor labourers who have come back to Bihar from different parts of the country. Let them beat thaali and bowl. The people of Bihar know very well how Lalu Yadav and his family has damaged Bihar," he said.

"The Election commission has started preparation for elections and we will fight the Bihar assembly polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and win 3/4th majority in Assembly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP in-charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav has declared Nitish Kumar as the face of NDA in Bihar polls. Seat sharing will be resolved amicably with the involvement of top leadership of both the BJP and the JDU," he added.

"People of Bihar have tested who can give better leadership and governance and its not Lalu Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav who are synonymous to anarchy, corruption and criminalisation of politics," he said while targeting the opposition in Bihar.

On one hand, Amit Shah will kickstart the poll campaign of the BJP and on the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet all the district presidents and other office-bearers of the JDU, through Video conferencing on the same day to oversee the party's poll preparations.

Whereas RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav will be observing "GARIB ADHIKAR DIWAS" in support of the migrant labourers who have come back to Bihar by beating thaali and bowl along with his supporters in protest against the BJP rally.