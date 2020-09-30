Bihar: LJP Hints At NDA Exit? Chirag Paswan Tells Cadre To Prepare For 'any Eventuality'

Just Wednesday afternoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as the party's in-charge in poll-bound Bihar. The BJP has expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), involving Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party, sweeping the Assembly elections with a majority.

But Fadnavis' job is likely to get tougher as the LJP chief has hinted of parting ways with the NDA ahead of elections as the skirmish over seat-sharing among the allies continue with just under a month before voters head to polls.

In a video accessed by Republic, Chirag Paswan can be seen addressing party workers in Delhi. "We always say the nation comes first, then the party and then oneself. So, no one should think about oneself but of the party," the leader says. He adds, "The party is a mother to us and we have to take it forward. If anyone thinks it can be shrunk or diminish, then it's not possible. Is everyone ready for any eventuality?" On this, LJP workers cheer 'Yes'.

If the LJP quits NDA, it'll be the third one to do so in just under a year. Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal parted ways in September over the contentious farm laws while Maharashtra's Shiv Sena dumped the alliance after the state polls in November last year.

The LJP, under 37-year-old Chirag, is driving a hard bargain in negotiations over seat-sharing with arch-rival JD(U). Chirag, son of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has been trying to expand the party’s footprint in Bihar.

In the 2015 polls, the LJP contested 42 seats but could manage to win just 2 with 0.82 per cent votes. The party is hoping to get the same number of seats this time too, which could be a little difficult as last time the JD(U) was not part of NDA and the BJP had the luxury of offering it the maximum number of seats.

Earlier on Tuesday, LJP national general secretary, Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi said that Chirag Paswan should be the chief ministerial candidate in the elections and the party should fight in at least 143 seats. Party leaders both in Delhi and Patna are divided on whether to stay with the NDA or quit if a respectable number of seats are not given to them. However, BJP had clarified that the NDA will contest the polls under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

LJP vs JDU before Bihar elections

Chirag Paswan has targeted CM Nitish Kumar a number of times on various issues including alleged COVID mismanagement. JDU on the other hand has compared Chirag to 'Kalidasa' who chops the branch of the tree on which he is sitting. Earlier, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that any party which is a part of the NDA in the state will have to accept Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, noting that top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and its president JP Nadda, have announced that the alliance will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's stewardship.

Responding on the same, in a statement, LJP said that Tyagi has done them a 'favour' by making it clear that the two parties have never had any alliance. "We welcome this statement from the JDU that his party has never had an alliance with the LJP. JDU leader KC Tyagi has done us a favour," the LJP said in a statement. Moreover, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that he will stand firm with his son Chirag in every decision of his because he knows Chirag will work for a better future of Bihar.

Bihar polls dates

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Bihar Assembly election will be held in 3 phases — October 28, November 3, and November 7. 71, 94, and 78 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, second phase, and third phase respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

