Bihar Polls: Stones & Onions Reportedly Hurled At CM Nitish Kumar During Phase 3 Campaign

In a shocking development on Tuesday, onions and stones were reportedly hurled at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when he was campaigning in the Harlakhi constituency. After his bodyguards shielded him, Kumar urged the audience not to pay attention to such things. He continued his address by mocking Tejashwi Yadav's assertion of providing 10 lakh government jobs to the unemployed youth.

Asserting that no person will have to leave Bihar owing to the dearth of jobs, Kumar stated that his government was continuously facilitating new opportunities for the youth. To buttress his point, he mentioned that over 6 lakh jobs were generated in his tenure as compared to 95,000 during RJD's 15-year rule. Currently, the voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly polls is underway.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "Pelt even more. Please leave him. Do not pay attention to this. You will know how many job opportunities are created. No one will have to leave Bihar as a compulsion. I want to ask the person who talks about government jobs- how many people got jobs in the 15 years when you were in power? 95,000. But when we got the opportunity, we gave government jobs to more than 6 lakh people."

Read: In Bihar, PM Modi Slams 'Jungle Raj' & Dynasty Politics; Says He Has The Women's Trust

Read: PM Modi Wraps Up Bihar Poll Campaign Slamming 'Tukde Gang': They're Irked By Jai Shri Ram

Bihar Assembly election 2020

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

The voting for the final phases of the Bihar election will take place on November 7. 7 lakh hand sanitizers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for the election. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth has less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people are being able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Read: Sonakshi Sinha Asks For Votes For Brother Luv Sinha As Bihar Phase 2 Polls Begin