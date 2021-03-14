BJP Announces 66 Candidates For Bengal Elections; Babul Supriyo & Rajib Banerjee In Fray

Announcing the second list of candidates for the 3rd and 4th phase of West Bengal polls, BJP National General Secretary on Sunday listed 66 candidates - which include 4 sitting MPs. Top names fielded include Union Minister Babul Supriyo, TMC-turned-BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Das Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik. Previously, BJP has announced 56 candidates for the first two poll phases, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Here are some of the top candidates:

Locket Chatterjee (Chunchura)

Babul Supriyo (Tollygunge)

Ashok Lahiri (Alipurduar)

Rajib Banerjee (Domjur)

Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Singur)

Swapan das Gupta (Tarkeshwar)

Yash das Gupta (Chanditala)

Nisith Pramanik (Dinhata)

Payal Sarkar (Behala East)

Dr. Indraneel Khan (Kasba)

Sonarpur South (Anjana Basu)

Tanushree Chakraborty (Howrah Siampur)

Incidentally, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced she may contest from Tollygunje apart from Nandigram, setting up two high-voltage battles - Mamata Vs Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Vs Babu Supriyo. Recently, Banerjee suffered an injury in Nandigram, which has become a major political point - with TMC accusing BJP of attempting to 'murder Mamata', while BJP has accused her of 'sympathy politics'. The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah, PM Modi holding regular public meetings, roadshows in Bengal, the saffron party has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari, Mithun Chakraborty and others.

Assam BJP list

Similarly in Assam, BJP has announced that it will fight on 92 seats, while its allies will fight on the remaining seats. While it has already announced 70 candidates, it announced 17 candidates which include - Hasinara Khatun, Suman Haripriya, Chandramohan Patowary, as the question of the CM face continues. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

Here are the list of candidates:

Ashadul Islam (Salmara South)

Dr. Debamoy Sanyal (Dhubri)

Ashwini Roy Sarkar (Golakganj)

Dr. Abu Bakkar Siddique (Bilasipara West)

Ashok Singhi (Bilasipara East)

Ajay Kumar Roy (Bijni)

Shyamjit Rabha (Dudhnai (ST))

Osman Goni (Jaleswar)

Prof. Sankar Chandra Das (Sorbhog)

Shahidul Islam (Jania)

Hasinara Khatun (Baghbar)

Hemang Thakuria (Palasbari)

Atul Bora (Dispur)

Siddhartha Bhattacharjee (Gauhati East)

Suman Haripriya (Hajo)

Narayan Deka (Barkhetry)

Chandramohan Patowary (Dharmapur)

List of 17 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Assam finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/OHCGZZZkDi — BJP (@BJP4India) March 14, 2021

BJP's Assam push

The ruling BJP kicked off its Assam campaign at Kamrup with Amit Shah and PM Modi, eyeing to retain the state. Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants that will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens. Both Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have assured that CAA will be implemented post-COVID vaccination drive.