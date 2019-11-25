SHOCKING ATTACK: BJP Bengal VP Assaulted & Kicked Into Ditch Amid Voting; TMC Goons Blamed

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Karimpur constituency in West Bengal - Jay Prakash Majumdar - was assaulted allegedly by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Monday, November 25. Majumdar was slapped, kicked and punched while voting was on in the constituency during assembly bypolls. However, the TMC has denied their involvement. Majumdar is the current state BJP Vice President.

The assault

The incident happened outside the Ghiyaghat Islampur Primary school booth under Pipulkhola police station of Nadia district. According to reports, the BJP leader went to the spot after he heard rumours that a feast was being prepared around ten metres away from the polling booth in the constituency for the polling officials. However, the officials have denied knowing about any such feast. Majumdar, while he was standing on the street, his attackers surrounded him and started their assault. Ensuingly, the central force personnel rushed to rescue the candidate.

West Bengal by-polls

The voting for the West Bengal by-elections for the vacant Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur, Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore and Karimpur assembly seats began on Monday morning. According to the Election Commission, the counting of the votes will take place on November 28. The by-polls will be a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP, ahead of 2021 state elections.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Congress MLA Parmatha Nath Ray on May 31. On the other hand, the Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh and sitting TMC MLA Mahua Moitra won the parliamentary polls from Midnapore and Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seats. According to reports, around 7.5 lakh voters will be voting and deciding the fate of 18 candidates in the three constituencies in West Bengal. Further, security has been tightened to ensure free and fair polling.

